STATE COLLEGE – No. 14 Penn State went 17 games without a 100-yard rusher during a stretch that began in Nov. 2020 and was only recently snapped earlier this month by freshman running back Nicholas Singleton.
On Saturday, freshman running back Kaytron Allen added his name to Penn State’s list of 100-yard rushers this season with a 111-yard, one-touchdown outing in Penn State’s 33-14 win against Central Michigan at Beaver Stadium.
“I don’t think there’s anybody in that locker room that’s surprised with Kaytron’s success,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “I do think there are really good complementary pieces – we have two young backs that are really doing some good things to build on.”
While Allen’s efforts against Central Michigan (1-3) showcased the position group’s potential with its youthful talent, it also gave the Nittany Lions a 100-yard rusher in three of its four games this season. Singleton posted 179 against Ohio in a drought-ending performance, and he ran for 124 yards in a road win at Auburn.
Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) quarterback Sean Clifford began with a torrid start. The fourth-year starter connected on his first eight attempts for 103 yards with a pair of touchdowns. His first was a 5-yard scoring connection with roommate and Nittany Lions wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley. His second came on a 4-yard pass to tight end Brenton Strange, Penn State’s leading receiver through the first four games.
Clifford went 14 of 26 after hitting on eight consecutive completions to start the game and finished the contest 22 of 34 passing for 217 yards with three touchdowns. He added a 1-yard touchdown run on a fourth-quarter QB sneak.
“For us on offense, we have to be able to run and pass effectively,” Franklin said. “When we get out of whack and do one too much compared to the other, then that’s where I don’t think we’re at our best.”
Freshman quarterback Drew Allar played in his fourth straight game and ended 2 of 5 passing for 20 yards.
After consecutive 100-yard rushing outings (Ohio and Auburn) by Singleton, Central Michigan’s defense bottled up the freshman for the better part of his second-career start. He averaged 1.6 yards per carry through the first 30 minutes and ended with 42 yards on 12 carries. Singleton provided a second-half spark during a 21-yard run. Running back Keyvone Lee didn’t play. He suffered an early injury against Auburn but returned later in that game.
Allen shouldered Penn State’s rushing efforts in the second quarter with runs of 8 and 11 yards before a 14-yard touchdown run during the Nittany Lions’ lone scoring drive of the period. During Penn State’s second drive of the fourth quarter, Allen registered runs of 20, 13 and 14 yards, with his 14-yarder pushing him across the 100-yard threshold on the afternoon. He registered 13 carries.
“He’s got really good vision. He’s got really good contact balance, and he’s got a really good understanding of how to set blocks up,” Franklin said. “When you’re able to do that, and you have the toughness that he has, as well, then he can consistently get 8 to 12 yards, which is obviously what we need.”
Penn State’s offense was forced to punt during its opening series in the third quarter, but the special teams unit provided the Nittany Lions' third turnover of the game when linebacker Curtis Jacobs recovered the football after Central Michigan’s Jordyn Williams muffed his attempt at a punt return. Clifford’s second touchdown pass to Strange and his third of the game followed two plays later.
Penn State’s defense and special teams unit has now combined for eight turnovers in its last two games. Cornerback Johnny Dixon and safety Zakee Wheatley finished with interceptions, and cornerback Kalen King recovered a fumble.
“We’re playing for each other, and turnovers are a big part of our defense,” Dixon said. “That’s because (defensive coordinator) Manny (Diaz) emphasizes, and it’s what he preaches, so that’s what it is.”
Saturday signaled the conclusion of Penn State’s non-conference slate of games this season. The win also put Penn State at 2-0 this season against teams from the MAC. The Nittany Lions defeated Ohio 46-10 on Sept. 10.
Penn State hosts Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday as the Nittany Lions begin their Big Ten portion of the schedule.
“I’m very proud of the team and where we are, but I think no one is satisfied right now,” Strange said. “We want to continue to get better. Continue to progress each week and clean up our mistakes … We will continue to improve.”
