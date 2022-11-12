STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State accumulated nine tackles for loss as the Nittany Lions overwhelmed Maryland in a 30-0 triumph on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
Maryland, which rolled up 405 yards in a road win in 2020, only gained 134 yards against a Penn State defense that posted seven sacks.
Nittany Lions defenders wasted little time dictating the flow against a Maryland team that entered Saturday with the Big Ten’s fourth-ranked offense behind 424.9 yards per game.
Maryland only gained 27 yards in the first half, and six of the Terrapins’ seven first-half drives ended with a punt. The other resulted in a turnover on downs.
Former Terrapin-turned-Nittany Lion defensive end Chop Robinson registered two sacks against his former teammate, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. Zane Durant, Abdul Carter, Adisa Isaac and Amin Vanover posted sacks during the contest.
Penn State’s defense has now tallied 13 sacks in its past two games. The Nittany Lions netted six sacks in last week’s win at Indiana.
After muddling through an ineffective first half, Maryland’s offense didn’t fare any better in the second. The Terrapins punted three more times during the third and fourth quarters, and Penn State’s defense forced two turnovers on downs.
Tagovailoa passed for 74 yards and completed just 11 of his 22 attempts. Maryland running back Roman Hemby rushed for 68 yards on 13 carries.
Quarterback Sean Clifford became Penn State’s all-time yards passing leader after a 16-yard completion to tight end Brenton Strange in the first quarter. Clifford, a fourth-year starter, was 12 of 23 passing for 139 yards. He tossed a 3-yard touchdown to Strange early in the first quarter. Freshman backup quarterback Drew Allar entered the game with 3:38 to play in the third quarter and went 3-for-6 passing for 18 yards in his eighth appearance this season. Nittany Lions quarterback Christian Veilleux played in the fourth quarter, marking his first game action since Penn State’s Sept. 17 contest at Auburn.
Penn State running backs shouldered the load for the Nittany Lions on offense.
Freshman Nicholas Singleton received the start at running back this week and scored on a pair of fourth-down runs to up his touchdown total this season to 10.
Singleton’s first score came from 45 yards out with 1:45 to play in the first quarter. His second electrified the home crowd as he ran 27 yards into the end zone, carrying a Maryland defender on his back as he crossed the goal line with 7:46 left in the first half.
Fellow freshman running back Kaytron Allen finished with 73 rushing yards on 16 carries.
The Nittany Lions finished with 249 rushing yards. Penn State’s offense accumulated 413 yards.
The Nittany Lions secondary played without starting cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who is tied for the FBS lead in pass breakups with 11. Cornerback Kalen King paced the unit with two breakups in Porter’s absence.
Penn State travels to Rutgers next week before closing the regular season at home against Michigan State on Nov. 26.
