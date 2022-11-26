STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State’s KeAndre Lambert-Smith earned his spot on the roster for what he can do as a wide receiver, but on Saturday, he provided a glimpse of what he offers as a passer, too.
Lambert-Smith threw a touchdown pass and caught another as No. 11 Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) closed out the regular season with a 35-16 victory against Michigan State (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten) during senior day at Beaver Stadium.
“I thought that was a big-time throw with somebody in his face, and he just laid that thing out in stride,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “Then going down and making the touchdown was big for us as well. He has a ton of ability, and I’m really excited about the next step for him.”
Lambert-Smith’s first touchdown of the contest came via the pass.
With 11:22 to play in the second quarter, quarterback Sean Clifford shuffled a pass to Lambert-Smith, who collected the football before launching it to tight end Theo Johnson. The tight end capped the 48-yard play by running untouched into the end zone.
“We repped it all week,” Lambert-Smith said. “Theo and I were just joking like, ‘Don’t overthrow me. Lead me, make it perfect.’ When it was called, it was a perfect dime. I went back to him and was like, ‘I lead you enough?’ It was good just to see him get a touchdown and me throwing one. It was a nice experience.”
The scoring reception was Johnson’s second of the game. He caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Clifford in the first quarter.
Lambert-Smith’s final score of the game came late in the fourth quarter on a 35-yard pass from Clifford. Lambert-Smith finished with 48 passing yards to go with 83 receiving yards on five catches. He was just five yards shy of tying a career high for receiving yards.
The Nittany Lions played their second game this season without starting wide receiver Parker Washington, who sustained an undisclosed year-ending injury.
Penn State’s tight ends helped Lambert-Smith supplement the loss of Washington's production. Theo Johnson recorded 62 receiving yards on three catches. Tyler Warren added another 17 and a touchdown on two receptions. Warren contorted his body around his Michigan State defender as he came down with the football in the end zone to score with 5:42 remaining in the third quarter. Brenton Strange added another 17 yards on two catches.
“I think as a group, we’re definitely excited to be catching touchdown passes like that,” Warren said. “I’m as excited when Theo and Brenton get to do it as much as I am when I get to do it. I think it just speaks to our group being versatile and doing what the offense needs. When it’s our time to do it in the passing game, we’ll step up and do it.”
Penn State’s dynamic freshmen running back duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for 160 yards. Singleton finished with 78 yards, while Allen ended with 82.
Penn State outgained Michigan State 410-254. The Spartans only converted four of their 14 third-down attempts.
The Nittany Lions stifled Michigan State’s ground game to just 25 yards and forced two turnovers. Linebacker Tyler Elsdon recovered a fumble in the first quarter. Cornerback Kalen King, a Detroit native, intercepted Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne in the fourth quarter. Penn State’s special teams unit also recovered a muffed Michigan State punt.
Thorne scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth that cut the deficit to five points, but Penn State’s offense responded with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive that saw Singleton score on a 12-yard reception on fourth-and-2 from Clifford that reinforced the Nittany Lions’ lead. Clifford was 19 of 24 passing for 202 yards with four touchdowns.
The scoring drive spanned nearly six-and-a-half minutes.
“Being able to answer there was a big-time drive,” Franklin said. “Not only did we go the length of the field, but we took a ton of time off the clock, as well, which was really valuable."
Penn State was 2 of 2 on fourth-down conversions to improve to 21 of 29 this season.
The Nittany Lions closed the year on a four-game winning streak and will now await their bowl destination. They’ll find out where they’re headed in the postseason on Dec. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.