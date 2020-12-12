STATE COLLEGE – For weeks, Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson commanded the respect of defenders because of his abilities as a pass-catcher.
Saturday, he used his platform to show just how formidable he is as a punt returner, too.
Dotson’s 81-yard punt return for a touchdown gave Penn State just the cushion it needed to cement a 39-24 victory against Michigan State in the Nittany Lions’ final home game this season.
“The punter actually out-kicked the coverage, so I knew I had a little bit of space to just get loose,” Dotson said. “The one rule we live by is, ‘Never let the first guy touch you. Never let him tackle you.’ ”
Penn State’s (3-5, 3-5 Big Ten) win against the Spartans was its third consecutive after an 0-5 start.
“The last three games, we kind of got back to our identity of finding ways to win,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “Over the last seven years, we’ve overcome adversity, we’ve played great second-half football, we’ve blown people out, we’ve had comebacks. … And over the last three weeks, we got back to that identity. So I’m really proud of them.”
Dotson, again, impacted the passing game.
The junior recorded 108 yards receiving on eight catches. His 36-yard catch and run in the third quarter helped set up a 1-yard run by quarterback Will Levis – the go-ahead touchdown after Penn State trailed, 21-10, at halftime.
“I’m going to give him a chance every time because he makes plays,” Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford said.
Saturday marked the first career start for Michigan State (2-5, 2-5 Big Ten) quarterback Payton Thorne. The redshirt freshman connected on 10 consecutive passes before registering his first incompletion in the second quarter.
He amassed 202 yards and three touchdowns in the game’s opening half with two touchdown passes to Jalen Nailor and one to Tre’Von Morgan.
Penn State’s second-half adjustments, however, confounded the youngster.
Thorne passed for just 123 yards after intermission, as the Nittany Lions outgained Michigan State, 232 to 147, during the third and fourth quarters.
“Honestly, just the defense playing together and the secondary knowing that we can’t give up any more deep balls, anything deep,” Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker said of the second-half turnaround. “Just do our jobs and lock the receivers down.”
Thorne threw an interception to Brisker in the game’s opening series, but Brisker fumbled on the return to give Michigan State the ball back.
The Spartans punted on their next two drives before needing three plays to complete their first scoring drive.
Dotson and wideout Parker Washington did the heavy lifting for Penn State receiver corps.
The duo accounted for 203 of the yards posted by Clifford and Levis. Washington extended his reception streak to eight games with his 95-yard effort. He caught touchdown passes of 49 and 8 yards to increase his year’s total to six.
Clifford finished the game 17 of 27 passing for 232 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also scored on a 31-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Levis was 3-for-3 passing for 54 yards. The Nittany Lions again primarily used him in running packages. He had a team-high 15 carries for 36 yards.
Penn State was 3-for-3 on attempts from the red zone.
“It’s nice to see it pan out and get some opportunities in the red zone,” Clifford said. “You put points on the board because that’s all that really matters.”
Playing on a day in which Penn State recognized its 12-member senior class, senior defensive end Shane Simmons had a career performance with seven tackles, one-and-a-half sacks and one pass deflection.
“It’s always been my same process every week: Practice hard, watch film,” Simmons said. “But it just felt really different today.”
The Nittany Lions’ defense tallied four sacks.
Adisa Isaac and Jonathan Sutherland each recorded a half a sack, and Antonio Shelton finished with one-and-a-half sacks.
With no fans allowed in the stands because of state health guidelines, family members of Nittany Lions seniors received prerecorded messages played during the pregame ceremony video. Although family members weren’t allowed in the stadium for the game, they stood outside of Beaver Stadium before kickoff to take photos with players.
Penn State will at least play one more game this season. The Nittany Lions are expected to learn their Week 9 opponent on Sunday.
