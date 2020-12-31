Indiana’s Rob Phinisee’s jumper with 13 seconds remaining in overtime sent Penn State to 0-3 in Big Ten play as the Hoosiers defeated the Nittany Lions, 87-85, on Wednesday in Bloomington, Indiana.
Penn State (3-4, 0-3 Big Ten) took its first lead of the game following a Sam Sessoms layup with 20 seconds remaining, but a late foul on the Nittany Lions sent Indiana’s (6-4, 1-2 Big Ten) Trayce Jackson-Davis to the free-throw line with seven seconds left in regulation and the Hoosiers trailing, 80-79.
Jackson-Davis went 1-of-2 from the charity stripe to tie the score at 80, which gave Penn State a chance for a game-winner. Sessoms’ last-second heave missed the mark, as both teams entered overtime.
“I’m really proud of the effort that our guys gave tonight,” Penn State interim head coach Jim Ferry said. “We really scrapped and played extremely hard, especially in that second half to give ourselves an opportunity to win on the road against a very good Indiana team."
Penn State’s Jamari Wheeler scored a layup less than five seconds into the first overtime period to push the Nittany Lions ahead by two points, but Indiana’s Jackson-Davis responded with a basket in the paint.
Myreon Jones paced the Nittany Lions with 20 points, Sam Sessoms added 17 points, Izaiah Brockington chipped in with 15 points and Seth Lundy finished with 10 points.
Penn State went 12-of-28 (42.9%) from beyond the arc. Jones connected on four 3-pointers and Sessoms made three of his six 3-point attempts.
Despite Penn State outshooting Indiana, 38% to 30%, in the first half, the Hoosiers carried a 38-33 lead into halftime. Twenty of Indiana’s first-half points were scored in the paint. Durham’s efficient shooting in the first half led to a team-leading 12 points, while Jackson-Davis used every bit of his 6-foot-9 frame in the post to score eight points at the break.
“We stayed aggressive in our path the paint and just did our job,” Jackson-Davis said.
Jones shot 3-of-4 from 3-point range in the first half to pace all scorers with 14 points through the first 20 minutes. Myles Dread contributed seven points in the opening half.
Brockington and Lundy posted Penn State’s first 16 points of the second half to cut Indiana’s lead to tie the score at 49 at the 14:13 mark. The Nittany Lions and the Hoosiers were again deadlocked at 53 after a Lundy layup with 12:43 remaining in regulation.
Back-to-back buckets from Indiana’s Jerome Hunter and Phinisee gave the Hoosiers a 57-53 lead three minutes later. Al Durham connected two 3-pointers, while Phinisee added another trey on Indiana’s next three possessions to push the Hoosiers ahead, 66-54, with 9:33 remaining in the second half.
Jones’ fourth 3-pointer of the game trimmed Indiana’s lead to 77-73 with 3:07 left to play. Sessoms scored on layups on two consecutive possessions to bring the Nittany Lions’ deficit to one point with just over two minutes remaining.
Jackson-Davis scored a game-high 21 points. Durham finished with 18 points and Armaan Franklin ended with 16 points.
Penn State welcomes No. 6 Wisconsin to the Bryce Jordan Center at noon on Sunday.
