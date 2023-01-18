Penn State came up just shy of earning its first win at Wisconsin’s Kohl Center.
Wisconsin earned a 63-60 victory against Penn State on Tuesday to give the Badgers their fourth straight win in the series.
Wisconsin’s (12-5, 4-3 Big Ten) Steven Crowl scored a game-high 21 points and accumulated 11 rebounds. Chucky Hepburn ended with 13 points, while Connor Essegian and Tyler Wahl contributed 10 points.
The Badgers outscored the Nittany Lions, 33-24, in the second half.
Penn State (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) led by as many as seven points in the first half after strong shooting efforts from Jalen Pickett, Andrew Funk and Miles Dread. All three tallied eight-point efforts in the first half to give Penn State a 36-30 lead at the break. The Nittany Lions also received a 14-point effort for their bench through the first 20 minutes.
Penn State saw its lead dwindle early in the second half.
A Wahl layup at the 16:33 mark gave Wisconsin a 37-36 advantage. Penn State went scoreless through the first four minutes of the second half before Pickett recorded a layup to tie the score at 38. Pickett and Funk were responsible for Penn State’s first 17 points of the second half as the pair kept the offense afloat long enough to tie the Badgers at 51 with 6:44 remaining in the game.
A layup by Crowl two possessions later was enough to give Wisconsin a lead it wouldn’t surrender for the duration of the contest as Penn State went scoreless during the final 2:38. Wisconsin didn’t connect on a field goal through the last 2:59, but a pair of free throws by Hepburn with seven seconds remaining preserved the win.
Pickett tallied a game-high 19 points and 12 rebounds. Funk added 16 points and Dread registered 11. The Nittany Lions shot 22-of-49 (44.9%) from the field. The Badgers shot 42.6% (23-of-54).
