STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – When Micah Shrewsberry accepted the head coaching job this past spring, one of the items on his list of priorities was convincing John Harrar to stay after he briefly flirted with the NCAA transfer portal.
While Harrar’s on-court efforts through his first four seasons at Penn State did more than enough to endure him to the fan base, his locker room leadership and presence made him even more valuable as Shrewsberry attempted to build his program.
After losing its past three games, Penn State on Tuesday returned to the Bryce Jordan Center seeking momentum and enthusiasm during the final full month of the regular season.
Harrar provided both, as he scored 16 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to lead Penn State to a 62-58 win against No. 19 Michigan State.
“I was talking to the guys. I was saying, I think, every year I’ve been here, we’ve beat a ranked team,” Harrar said following the win. “So I was telling them, ‘Let’s go get one tonight. I can’t leave this program until I get one this year.’ We’re all following Coach Shrews. We’re showing up every day, and trying to fight with him.”
Harrar scored nine of his 16 points during the final six minutes as Penn State (10-12, 5-9 Big Ten) erased a 14-point deficit in the second half. His 16 rebounds set a new career high.
“There’s no question John Harrar was the difference in the game,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.
For every basket the Spartans made in the opening half, the Nittany Lions did just enough to stick around. Jalen Pickett provided the early bulk of Penn State’s offense, shooting 3 of 8 from the field – including making two of his four attempts from behind the arc – and paced the Nittany Lions in first-half points with 10. He ended with 10 points.
Harrar recorded nine rebounds through the first 20 minutes, with four coming on the offensive end.
Michigan State (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) was 11 of 24 (45.8%) from the field in the first half, and the Spartans received a 15-point effort from its bench in the opening period. Eight turnovers, however, plagued the Spartans.
They averaged a Big Ten-high 14 entering the contest.
Jalen Pickett gave the Nittany Lions their first lead since the 18:23 mark in the first half when he connected on a pair of free throws to push Penn State ahead, 24-22, with 1:30 remaining in the opening half.
Both teams entered the break with the score tied at 24, but Michigan State opened the second half with an 8-0 run that prompted Shrewsberry to call a timeout in an attempt to slow the Spartans’ momentum.
Seth Lundy – who scored a game-high 17 points – made a 3-pointer with just under 18 minutes to go in the second half to end Penn State’s scoring drought.
Myles Dread added his own 3-pointer midway through the second half to send Penn State on an 8-0 run that saw the Nittany Lions trim their deficit to five points, as Michigan State led 43-37 with 11:09 to go in the second period. Sam Sessoms contributed five points on the run, making a 3-pointer and a layup.
Sessoms added a jumper as the shot clock expired, and Jalanni White scored on a layup to extend Penn State’s run to 15-2, which brought the Nittany Lions within one point of tying the score at 45 with 8:28 left in the second half.
“We were a little slow out of the gate,” Shrewsberry said. “Once we got down, we’ve been down before, and we’ve come back and chipped away. We talk about doing it one possession at a time. There’s no 14-point shot.”
Michigan State called a timeout after Lundy made a 3-pointer that again brought the Nittany Lions within one point of tying the score with 2:53 remaining in the second half.
Lundy drained a jumper to give Penn State a 55-54 lead with just over one minute to go in the second half, and the Nittany Lions received the ball following a Michigan State shot clock violation on the ensuing possession.
Harrar pushed Penn State’s lead to 58-54 after converting a 3-point play, which gave the Nittany Lions enough of a cushion to secure the win.
Lundy ended with 17 points and five rebounds to go with one block.
The win gave Shrewsberry his first against a ranked opponent.
“Our guys really competed,” Shrewsberry said. “I’m happy for our guys. They deserve this in terms of how they played and what they’ve done. It’s an honor for me to coach against Tom Izzo. He gives a model for how we build our programs and what we do, and how his teams get better and better as the year goes on. That’s who we want to be, and hopefully, we’re building that way for the future.”
Penn State returns to the hardwood on Thursday for a 4 p.m. matchup against Minnesota. The contest is a makeup of a game scheduled for Jan. 19 that was postponed following a coronavirus outbreak within the Golden Gophers’ program.
Elton Hayes is a veteran sports writer who covers Penn State for CNHI LLC publications. Contact him at ehayes@cnhi.com or follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.