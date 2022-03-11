INDIANAPOLIS – Penn State and first-year coach Micah Shrewsberry have embraced the fact that the Nittany Lions are a second-half team that typically saves its offensive outburst for the latter part of games.
The trend again worked in the Nittany Lions’ favor on Thursday as Penn State erased a nine-point halftime deficit to earn a 71-68 win against Ohio State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to extend the Nittany Lions’ tournament run.
On Wednesday, Penn State overcame a deficit to defeat Minnesota in the tournament opener.
“We just have some tough guys, man,” Shrewsberry said of the comeback win. “They never give up. They always fight. We’ve been in this position before, and they just make timely plays.”
Eleventh-seeded Penn State advanced to the quarterfinals, where it plays third-seeded Purdue Friday. The contest – which marks Penn State’s second appearance in the quarterfinals in the past nine seasons – pits Shrewsberry against his former program.
This past spring he was hired to lead Penn State from his post as an assistant with the Boilermakers.
Penn State trailed by 11 points in the second half, but went on a 10-2 run that trimmed the Buckeyes’ lead to 39-36 with 15:07 remaining in the contest.
After another offensive push by the Buckeyes saw them extend their advantage to nine points, Myles Dread tied the score at 53 with 6:15 remaining in the second half.
Seth Lundy gave the Nittany Lions their first lead one possession later with his own 3-pointer.
The Nittany Lions connected on six of their next seven attempts from the field to wrestle momentum from the Buckeyes and give them a four-point lead. They ended the game 7-for-9 on shots from the field, and they outscored the Buckeyes, 47-35, during the last 20 minutes.
Penn State shot 61.5% (16 of 26) in the second half. The Buckeyes were 11-for-25 (44%) in the second period.
“They come out here and they give their all every time they step on the court,” Shrewsberry said.
Sam Sessoms finished with a team-high 18 points, scoring nine in the second half. Jalen Pickett tallied 16 points, and Myles Dread and John Harrar recorded 12 points apiece.
Harrar also collected nine rebounds to help Penn State win the rebounding battle, 29 to 28.
“It comes down to Coach ‘Shrews’ and the whole coaching staff,” Sessoms said. “They have us prepared for every play, for every counter that other teams draw.
“Guys like John, Seth, Pickett, they do so much for the program, and they keep reiterating ‘never give up.’ We just go out there and play for one another.”
The Nittany Lions made nine of their first 28 first-half shots (32.1%), while Ohio State went 12 of 27 from the field to take a 33-24 lead into the half. Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell tallied a game-high 12 points in the first half while Sessoms paced the Nittany Lions with nine points.
Liddell finished with a game-leading 25 points.
Ohio State’s Jamari Wheeler – a Penn State transfer – finished with eight points.
“We fought,” Ohio State’s Cedric Russell said. “We had to be tougher on the ball. Give those guys credit – they made some tough shots. We just have to be tougher on the ball and defend better on that end and bring more energy on that end.”
{em style=”color: #000000; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: #ffffff; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;”}Elton Hayes is a veteran sports writer who covers Penn State for CNHI LLC publications. Contact him at ehayes@cnhi.com or follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.