STATE COLLEGE – This season has given Penn State its share of close but gut-wrenching losses that interim head coach Jim Ferry has said will only provide much-needed experience and resilience as his team forges ahead with its schedule.
Ferry’s words proved prophetic on Saturday, as Penn State overcame a one-point halftime deficit to earn an 81-71 win against visiting No. 14 Wisconsin at the Bryce Jordan Center.
“We’re getting better, and that’s the focus,” Ferry said after the win. “It’s a resilient group. We’re starting to play more and more games, and I think we’re starting to see ourselves get better and better, and that’s what we have to continue to focus on.”
The win gave Penn State (6-7, 3-6 Big Ten) its second victory this season against an AP Top 25 opponent. The Nittany Lions defeated then-No. 15 Virginia Tech, 75-55, on Dec. 8. Penn State has now won three of four games.
Penn State outscored Wisconsin, 50-37, in the second half and shot 15-of-28 (56.3%) from the floor after the break.
Jamari Wheeler recorded the first basket of the second half with a 3-pointer to tie the score at 34, and Myles Dread followed with a jumper to give the Nittany Lions a two-point lead at the 18:30 mark of the half.
Wisconsin (13-5, 7-4 Big Ten) briefly regained the lead after a 3-point basket by Aleem Ford, but the advantage was short-lived.
On the ensuing possession, Myreon Jones pushed Penn State ahead with another jumper, and Izaiah Brockington unloaded on the rim with a one-handed slam dunk with 17:02 left in the second half to give the Nittany Lions a 40-37 lead.
“I feel like my dunk was really big for our momentum,” Brockington said. “Great pass from (Jones). Once I got it, I just knew I had to finish it with emphasis.”
Penn State scored 11 second-half points on 12 Wisconsin turnovers.
Jones finished with a team-high 20 points to give him 11 career games with 20 or more points. He scored five of the Nittany Lions’ first seven points in the contest.
Brockington added 18 points and nine rebounds. Twelve of his 18 points were scored in the second half. John Harrar collected17 points and eight rebounds.
Harrar, a team favorite, ignited his teammates both on the court and on the bench late in the second half when he muscled his way to the basket down low for a layup while drawing a foul. He converted the one-and-one attempt to give the Nittany Lions a nine-point lead with 2:37 left to play.
“I think those are the best,” Harrar said. “It’s a lot of fun, and my teammates come up and chest-pound me and do all that fun stuff… I don’t even know if I made it or not, I just saw everyone’s reaction coming to me, and I started yelling.”
Sam Sessoms returned to the lineup after missing Wednesday’s loss to No. 13 Ohio State with an ankle injury. Sessoms came off the bench early in the first half and connected on two 3-pointers. He recorded eight points and played 19 minutes.
Wisconsin’s 13 wins this season have largely come from efficient shooting from behind the arc. The Badgers entered the weekend contest ranked third in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting with a .379 percentage (146-of-385).
Wisconsin only hit four of its 13 attempts from 3-point range through the first 20 minutes. With outside shots failing, the Badgers switched it up and went inside. Wisconsin scored 18 points in the paint in the opening half.
The Badgers went 7-of-28 (25%) from beyond the arc on Saturday.
Saturday’s win is Penn State's first in 10 seasons against Wisconsin. The 81-point scoring output was also the most Penn State has scored in the series.
“We did that for (assistant coaches) Ross (Condon) and (Keith) Urgo and Cappy (David Caporaletti)," Harrar said. “Those dudes have been here 10 years and haven’t beaten Wisconsin. We were close last year; I think they’ve been close six or seven times, but we finally got it, and now we have a chance to do it again.”
Penn State and Wisconsin will play again at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Madison before the Nittany Lions wrap up the week by hosting Maryland at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.