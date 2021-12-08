CRESSON, Pa. – Penn State Altoona fended off a late Mount Aloysius rally to prevail 84-81 in a Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference matchup on Wednesday.
The Lions (8-1, 4-0 AMCC) led 52-40 at halftime.
Penn State Altoona’s Andruw Harman tallied 19 points, and Robbie Hicks amassed 18 points. Casey Parkins (12), Y’shua Bragg (11) and Saivon Word (10) also finished in double figures.
Jason Coronado and Greater Johnstown graduate Dwayne Jones (10 rebounds) both netted 20 points for the Mounties. Carlos Palacio and Enoch Quarcoo provided 12 points apiece. Greater Johnstown product Imil Britt played all 40 minutes and finished with four points and four assists.
De’Von Haggans added 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Mount Aloysius fell to 2-7, 0-2.
