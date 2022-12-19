SIDMAN, Pa. – As momentum seemed to slip away from the Penn Cambria boys during Monday’s basketball game against Forest Hills, Panthers coach Jim Ronan emphasized the need for his team to show toughness.
Every challenge by the coach got the desired result during the Panthers’ 66-60 win over the Rangers at Forest Hills High School, personified by a milestone bucket from Garrett Harrold.
Harrold, who entered Monday needing nine points to clear 1,000 for his varsity career, got his ninth point during the second quarter when he sank a short jumper while drawing contact in the key from Forest Hills’ Jeremy Burda.
Harrold finished with a game-high 24 points and yanked down 11 rebounds to maintain his average of a double-double through five games this season.
Harrold was quick to give the credit to his support system and his work ethic after the win.
“It just says a lot about all my hard work,” Harrold said. “All my teammates, my family, everyone who supported me. It means a lot. It’s just an awesome feeling – an awesome milestone to reach for sure.”
The 5-0 Panthers’ grit was on display again in the fourth quarter when Penn Cambria broke a 43-all tie with a 7-0 spurt that started a 14-2 run over the first 2:45 of the frame. Zach Grove notched a pair of steals and netted five points in that stretch.
“We just talked about how we hang our hat on being tough and physical,” Ronan said. “We’re a very mature team. We’ve been around the block. We know what we got to do. ‘Let’s go out, get this score, get a couple stops and put the pressure back on them.’ (Forest Hills) was feeling comfortable. They were playing well, and we knew we had to put the pressure on them.”
A bucket from Burda, who led the Rangers with 23 points, broke up the 7-0 run, but was followed by a Vinny Chirdon 3-pointer for the Panthers, plus 2-pointers from Gavin Harrold and Grove. Grove notched seven steals to go with his 12 points on the night.
While the Rangers (1-2) were able to battle back and cut the lead to four late, the Panthers’ physicality took over right after Forest Hills had a 13-0 burst – highlighted by six points from Nate Cornell – to end the third and tie the game at 43.
A lesson learned in a previous loss helped the Rangers keep up with the Panthers, according to their coach.
“I thought we matched them physically,” Forest Hills coach Don Vescovi said. “We played (Greater) Johnstown Friday night, and they were the more physical team for 32 minutes. (Monday), I thought we were able to match them physically. It gave us a little edge to beat them to spots at times. It kept us in the game.”
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Easton Semelsberger opened the Panthers’ offense in the first as they bounded to an 11-2 lead, with Garrett Harrold collecting five points. His putback with 2:48 remaining in the first made it 13-5. A Chirdon trey preceded two buckets from Burda as Forest Hills sliced into the Panthers’ lead.
Harrold sat on 999 points following a 3-pointer with 5:15 left in the second. He eclipsed the 1,000-point mark with the first two points of a conventional 3-point play to make it 27-18 with 4:25 to go before the half. The teams spit the next 16 points as the Panthers led 35-26 at halftime.
Harrold, who grabbed his 500th career rebound on Friday against Bedford, is the fifth player in program history to score 1,000 points, according to Ronan.
“He’s just one of those athletes that doesn’t come around very often,” Ronan said. “He’s such a nightmare to guard because he can shoot. He can dribble. He can post. He jumps out of the gym. He does it all for us. It makes the game easier for others when you have that versatility.”
