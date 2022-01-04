CRESSON, Pa. – Penn Cambria received pins from four different wrestlers as the Panthers defeated Bedford 54-18 to remain undefeated in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference on Tuesday.
After two forfeits to begin the match, Penn Cambria’s Drew Mardula won by fall over Camryn Steinbuch in 1:33 at 145 pounds. Penn Cambria’s Jon Wolford (172) pinned Kyler Claycomb in 4:40, and Austin Wagner followed with a 26-second fall over Hayden King at 189. At 126, Trent Hoover pinned Drake Dishman in 1:03.
Ryan Simmons (113), Anthony Coukart (132), Trey Talko (138), Austin McCloskey (152) and Nathan Little (160) received forfeits for 4-0 Penn Cambria.
Bedford (0-4) received a trio of falls for its lone victories. At 215, Ceaton Hale pinned Mason Raymond in 2:50. Heavyweight grappler Cooper Lingenfelter recorded a 43-second fall over Nick Summerville. Zach Burch pinned Isaiah Chyr in 3:07 at 106.
