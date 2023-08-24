CRESSON, Pa. – Moments after completing a successful 2022 season, Penn Cambria’s Nick Felus spoke about how it not being the completion of something, but rather a beginning.
Central had ended his Panthers’ season in the District 6 Class 3A football finals for the second straight year. Felus had coached players such as Garrett Harrold, Zach Grove, Vinny Chirdon, Mason Raymond and Luke Shuagis for the final time.
“We knew the bar that senior class set,” said Derek Hite, a junior who started at linebacker in 2022. “This team wants to live up to what they left. We just want to keep the ball rolling.”
The past couple of years have shown that Penn Cambria can compete with the heavyweights in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
However, the mark of a strong program is being able to do that year after year, no matter who is throwing or running the ball.
In that sense, 2023 is a pivotal year for Felus and the Panthers.
“That senior group was a special group,” Felus said. “What they did over the past four years is going to leave a lasting impact.
“Now, they’ve sort of passed the baton to this senior group. They’ve got a lot of goals and expectations they want to meet. You can say there’s added pressure because of the expectations.
“For us, it’s about being consistent.”
Penn Cambria is coming off a 9-2 campaign and has won 15 games over the past two years.
“What I’ve been telling the younger players is that we want to keep this legacy going,” Carter McDermott, a returning starter at wide receiver, defensive back and return specialist, said. “We want to keep doing what last year’s seniors started. This year is a statement to show everyone it isn’t just Garrett, Grove, Vinny and all them. Our senior class this year can do it, too.”
McDermott is one of about a dozen seniors on this year’s Penn Cambria roster. Many of the more proven players and returning starters, though, are in the junior class – including Hite, lineman Preston Farabaugh and Gavin Harrold.
Harrold’s the younger brother of Garrett Harrold, the all-state quarterback who earned a scholarship to Duquesne.
“We’ve definitely lost some guys, but with the work we’ve put in in the offseason, and the work we’re putting in now, we’re definitely confident we can fill those shoes,” Gavin Harrold said.
The younger Harrold caught 33 passes and five touchdowns in 2022, when McDermott accounted for nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards, so the receiving corps is in capable hands.
However, those two players, Farabaugh and senior lineman Eli Summerville are the only returning starters on offense. Junior Thomas Plunkett is ticketed to take over for Grove, a 1,000-yard rusher, as the Panthers’ feature back. The new quarterback looks to be an athletic sophomore, Brady Jones, who missed 2022 while injured.
While the offense figures things out, a lot of the responsibility for carrying the team will fall to an experienced defense. Hite and McDermott were the team’s top two in solo tackles in 2022. Returnees – also including Gavin Harrold and senior defensive back Marcus Lilly – accounted for 11 takeaways a season ago.
“That’s where we feel we have an advantage right now,” Felus said. “Our guys understand that and aren’t shying away from it.
“That’s been our focus.”
The other big advantage the Panthers have heading into Friday’s season opener with Richland is they don’t have to figure it all out themselves. They’ve been a part of winning squads. They know the kind of work it takes.
“We knew guys were going to have to step up,” Gavin Harrold said. “I think they know that and it has made them more motivated to work harder.”
