SIDMAN, Pa. – If Penn Cambria coach Nick Felis were a Boy Scout, he would get a merit badge for salesmanship.
The Panthers, thanks largely to a well-designed game plan that forced turnovers, also got two touchdowns from Carter McDermott en route to a weather-delayed 40-20 victory against Forest Hills on Friday night in a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference football game at G.H. Miller Memorial Field.
McDermott scored on touchdown passes of 7 and 88 yards from Brady Jones as Penn Cambria amassed 372 total yards.
“Our defensive staff – Sean Davison, our defensive coordinator, Andrew Tomasello, our linebacker coach, Dontae Lilly, our secondary coach – those guys are relentless workers," Felus said.
“They had an unbelievable game plan for our kids. All the kids completely bought in, and they executed the game plan.”
Jones completed each of his first four passes for 43 yards. He finished the night 6 of 13 for 202 yards. He was not intercepted.
Forest Hills junior Nate Cornell, meanwhile, endured a tough night. He was intercepted four times. He completed 11 of 20 passes for 135 yards.
Penn Cambria’s Marcus Lilly intercepted two passes for 35 yards. Gavin Harrold ran back an interception 39 yards for a touchdown. Marcus Eckenrode added a pass interception.
Jones threw three touchdown passes, including a 30-yard strike the Gavin Harrold that opened the scoring and preceded a 1-hour, 40-minute weather delay,
“Their defense was tough. They played physical football,” Rangers coach Justin Myers said. “They challenged us up front. They challenged us in the secondary.
“We made a lot of mistakes. We lost the turnover battle. We’ll get back to where it was.”
Friday started as a somber day in the Forest Hills community, and turned into a long football night. The day began with a funeral for school board member Ed Hudak, who passed away on Monday. The Mass was at St. Michael Catholic Church.
The school observed a moment of silence for Mr. Hudak before the game, which was delayed 25 minutes because of lightning during the warm-ups.
“Mr. Hudak was a great supporter of our program, a great supporter of our school district,” Myers said. “If you ever needed help with anything he was always there to help the kids.
“The kids always came No. 1 with him.”
A second delay followed at 7:41 p.m. with Penn Cambria ahead, 7-0, at the 4:09 mark of the first quarter. A flood advisory took effect at that time.
“Both teams had to go through it,” Myers said. “You can use that as an excuse all you want, but both teams had to go through it.
“It’s our job to have the kids prepared and ready to go.”
Ben Harteis scored two second-half touchdowns for the Rangers, a 90-yard kickoff return and a 23-yard pass from backup quarterback Xander Richardson, Brody Custer (49-yard run) tacked on Forest Hills’ last touchdown.
Chase Williamson led Forest Hills with 66 yards on three pass receptions. Mason Papinchak led the Rangers (2-1) with 50 rushing yards.
Play finally resumed at 9:20 p.m. The game featured no marching band entertainment. The local telecast proceeded without the benefit of media timeout.
Jones found a wide-open Harrold for a 30-yard scoring pass midway through the first quarter to give the visiting Panthers the early lead. A pass interception by Derek Hite placed Penn Cambria at the Forest Hills 41.
Harrold returned an interception thrown by Cornell and returned the ball 39 yards to the Forest Hills 21. McDermott caught an 8-yard scoring pass from Brady Jones to give the Panthers a 14-0 lead.
