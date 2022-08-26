JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Multiple games throughout the region were affected by the weather on Friday night, and the matchup between Penn Cambria and Greater Johnstown could not avoid being impacted.
After two delays were called due to lightning in the area, referees decided to suspend the contest with Penn Cambria leading 21-0 nearly halfway through the second quarter.
The game will resume at 3 p.m. Saturday at Trojan Stadium.
“It’s definitely unfortunate what happened with the weather,” Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus said. “We just have to control the controllables. This was out of our hands, obviously. The officials made the right call, though. The safety of the student-athletes is always the first priority.”
The contest entered its first delay at 7:14 p.m. with 7:03 remaining in the opening frame and resumed after 46 minutes at 8:00 p.m.
A second delay then ensued at 8:34 p.m., as the game was put on pause until it was eventually called at 9:09 p.m.
“The guys were out there taking a lot of bumps and bruises, playing hard,” said Greater Johnstown coach Antwuan Reed, who was making his debut at the helm of the Trojans. “But, we were stopping and playing, stopping and playing. It’s hard to stay fresh during that. The guys were ready to finish the game, we just didn’t get the opportunity.”
Penn Cambria jumped in front early after Mason Raymond recovered a fumbled snap in the endzone at the 8:35 mark of the first. This was one of three turnovers the Panthers’ defense forced in just under a quarter-and-a-half of play.
Garrett Harrold hit Vinny Chirdon on an 11-yard touchdown pass before following up with an 8-yard touchdown run to give the Panthers a 21-0 lead with 6:39 remaining in the half.
As the Panthers lined up for the ensuing kickoff, the referees sent the game into its second delay.
“Defensively, we did some good things out there,” Felus said. “We were able to force them into some tough situations and we capitalized. Offensively, we weren’t too happy with our performance.
“We could’ve done some things a lot better. We have time to fix it before tomorrow.
“A lot of those things are correctable.”
Reed was happy with the way the Trojans were performing before the game was called, noting his defensive line was forcing Harrold to rush out of the pocket on nearly every pass play the Panthers ran.
Greater Johnstown held Harrold to just 22 yards passing on 3 of 9 completions, but allowed 123 yards rushing. Panthers senior Zach Grove ran for 103 yards on just four carries, with each of his rushes going for at least 22 yards.
“The guys were getting in the backfield on almost every play,” Reed said.
“Our guys, though, we're keeping their heads down instead of picking them up. That’s how they were able to sneak those runs through. I love the energy and the fight they’re bringing.”
Despite turning the ball over three times, Greater Johnstown tallied four first downs on 63 total yards of offense. A 22-yard pass from Anthony Atwood to Tavione Thomas on third down highlighted the Trojans’ evening.
“We’re gonna go back to the drawing board and fix some things,” Reed said. “These guys are young, but they’re growing. That’s all you can ask for right now. It’s game one. We just have to stay together.”
