CRESSON, Pa. – Aliya O’Donnell isn’t offended if you mention that she doesn’t score much.
The 5-foot-3 senior knows her role on the Penn Cambria girls basketball team is different, but every bit as vital.
“Coach Michele (Taddei) says I’m one of the defensive gurus,” O’Donnell said. “I’m the one that gets back on defense quick. I hustle.”
Few players epitomize the Panthers’ hyperactive style of play better than O’Donnell, and it came in handy in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A playoffs on Saturday afternoon at Mount Aloysius College Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center. She only scored two points, but it turned out to be the game-winning bucket because it opened the game. Then she came up with four of her team-high five steals in the first half to help Penn Cambria build a 15-point advantage over Highlands.
Penn Cambria held on behind 38 points from the forward duo of Abby Crossman and Emily Hite to move on with a 50-42 win.
“We knew what we were going to be facing,” O’Donnell said. “Everyone played their part and we got the job done.”
With just the third PIAA playoff win in the history of the program, the Panthers improved to 13-12. Their next game will be Wednesday against District 10 champion Fairview, which eliminated Beaver Area with a 26-23 victory on Saturday.
“I knew we could do it. We just had to rebound, and defense was a big thing,” said Crossman, who fired in 24 points. “It’s really exciting.”
Penn Cambria now has won 11 of its past 17 games after its 2-6 start.
“When these girls work really hard, they’re a tough team to beat,” Panthers coach Keith Saleme said. “I’m proud of these girls.”
Highlands, making its PIAA tournament debut, got as close as three in the fourth quarter behind Katelyn Myers' hot hand from behind the 3-point arc before Penn Cambria put it away, with Hite making five foul shots down the stretch to cap her 14-point, nine-rebound performance.
Myers, who made five 3-pointers, led the Golden Rams (16-10) with 16 points. Kalleigh Nerone scored 13.
“Between playing in the state playoffs for the first time – I think (our players) thought it was a little bit bigger than it was – and their style with the matchup zone, it changed our mindset. We adjusted in the second half,” Highlands coach Shawn Bennis said. “If we execute offensively early on, I think the outcome might have been different, but give them credit. They were well-prepared.”
A lot of teams that play the Panthers feel that way. This is the 14th time this season Penn Cambria has held an opponent under 50 points, and it’s only allowing 35.7 points per game in the postseason.
O’Donnell is the point person in the Panthers’ scheme.
“It’s position. It’s quick hands. I get low,” O’Donnell said of her approach to playing defense. “I just watch their hips. Whenever their hips go, you know they’re going that way.”
Crossman, meanwhile, now has back-to-back 24-point games, just missing her career high by two. She made three 3-pointers, including one several feet behind the line that stunted Highlands’ second-half rally.
“I just took care of the ball,” Crossman said. “When I had an open shot, I took it. If I saw a lane, I drove.”
The Panthers went up 18-3 early in the second quarter on a Kaylee Harpster 3-pointer. Highlands managed to slice it to 20-11 by halftime, taking an 8-2 run into the intermission when Penn Cambria went cold from the field.
Penn Cambria jumped out to a 14-3 lead after one quarter, getting nine points from Crossman and forcing eight turnovers.
