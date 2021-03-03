CRESSON – Hosting Westmont Hilltop Wednesday night in the District 6 Class 3A girls basketball quarterfinals, No. 4 seed Penn Cambria endured a whirlwind of emotions.
An efficient second quarter by the Panthers followed a stagnant opening frame, but after surrendering a 10-point lead and allowing the game to head to overtime, Penn Cambria faced the reality of a critical do-or-die stanza.
With five points in overtime from Marah Saleme, the Panthers escaped with a slim 44-42 victory to advance to the district semifinals.
“A win is a win,” said Saleme, who posted a game-high 14 points. “We’re happy to get the win tonight and keep our season going.”
Penn Cambria (8-6) was in a comfortable position in the third quarter as buckets from Daijah Lilly and Emily Hite gave the Panthers a 10-point lead.
With the game starting to slip away, however, No. 5 seed Westmont Hilltop (7-8) found its rhythm offensively.
Grace Gardill hit a pair of three-pointers and Olivia Berg connected twice from beyond the arc in the fourth to cut the deficit to one. A successful free throw conversion from Berg with 12 seconds remaining in regulation sent the game to overtime.
“Our girls played their butts off in the second half,” Westmont coach Brittany Eisenhuth said. “We didn’t have the urgency in the first half, but they battled and fought the whole way back. This is a great group of girls. They never gave up.”
In a fast and physical game, fatigue played a factor in the extra frame.
Penn Cambria, which inserted 10 players into the lineup, opened overtime with a vengeance.
With the tempo and intensity of the game boosted, Saleme netted five points in the opening minute as the Panthers quickly took control.
“We’re a little bit deeper than most teams we play,” Penn Cambria coach Keith Saleme said. “We play 10 or 11 girls every night, which allows us to wear down our opponent as the night goes on.”
After getting burned several times from deep range in the second half, Penn Cambria shied away from its full-court press in order to cover shots from the perimeter.
Westmont Hilltop, which sank five treys in the second half, was held to just three buckets and six points in overtime.
“(Westmont) started hitting their shots, and we had to redo our defense a little,” said Penn Cambria junior Bailey O’Donnell, who posted 12 points in the victory. “We made our adjustments where we needed to, got into overtime and closed it out.”
After missing her previous six free-throw attempts, Penn Cambria junior Bayle Kunsman was fouled in the dying seconds with her team up by just three.
Her first shot missed the mark, but with the game on the line, she connected on the second attempt to give her team a four-point cushion.
Penn Cambria shut down the outside and sacrificed an easy layup at the buzzer to solidify the final score.
“I always tell the girls to just stay in the moment,” Keith Saleme said. “You can’t change what happened in the past – even if the past was five seconds ago. I’m extremely proud that (Kunsman) knocked that shot down to give us a little lead and a breath of fresh air.”
The Panthers now advance to the semifinals against No. 1 Forest Hills, which is a six-time defending champion between Class 3A (2015-16) and Class 4A (2017-20).
The Lady Rangers (17-0) defeated Marion Center Wednesday, 55-34. In the only matchup between the two teams Feb. 22, Forest Hills dominated in a 71-34 rout.
“Last time we played Forest Hills, we didn’t have our best showing and they shot the ball extremely well,” Keith Saleme said. “I don’t think they’re 30 points better than us. We get another opportunity to play them, and our girls will be ready to go.”
