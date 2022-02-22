CRESSON, Pa. – The Penn Cambria and Richland girls basketball teams swished one 3-pointer after another while combining to make 10 3’s in the opening quarter of a District 6 Class 3A quarterfinal game on Tuesday night.
Each team tallied 21 points during that fast-paced eight minutes.
But the third-seeded Panthers used depth and defense to gradually pull away from the sixth-seeded Rams, 62-48, at the Penn Cambria High School gymnasium.
“I think we wore them down just a little bit down the stretch,” Penn Cambria coach Keith Saleme said after his team improved to 17-7. “Those shots at the beginning of the game that they knocked down, when you’re tired, they don’t necessarily go in, or you shoot a little bit harder.”
Penn Cambria next will face second-seeded River Valley, a 65-41 winner over seventh-seeded Huntingdon on Tuesday.
Richland (13-9) scored a combined 27 points during the final three quarters, but the gritty Rams remained close enough to be a threat until the Panthers outscored them 15-8 in the final quarter.
“Our girls, with the style of play Penn Cambria plays, it tires girls out,” Richland coach Greg Burke said. “We were able to start the game fast, have confidence, break the pressure and play against that zone. We had wide-open looks and we were able to hit those looks.”
Richland senior Bella Burke had four 3-pointers and 12 of her team-high 17 points in the first quarter.
Penn Cambria junior Emily Hite hit a pair of 3’s and had 10 of her game-high 22 points in the opening frame.
“As the game progresses, you really don’t have that many opportunities to sub people,” Coach Burke said. “That grind of every time getting up the basketball court after you break pressure and get into the offensive set is difficult.
“Your legs get tired. Your arms get tired. The shots that were going in early in the game, you miss a couple shots and let down mentally a little bit.
“The game takes a turn for the worse.”
Penn Cambria is known for rotating in 10 or 12 players from a varsity roster that includes 22 names.
On Monday, four Panthers scored in double digits. In addition to Hite, seniors Marah Saleme (12 points), Bailey O’Donnell (11) and Devon Cornell (10) were among the leaders.
“Everyone just plays,” Hite said. “We know anyone could have a good night on any night. We just play as a team. We know anyone can score.”
Penn Cambria used an 11-0 run to lead 17-9 with 4:29 left in the first quarter after Cornell scored off a steal. The Rams got within 19-18 on junior Laikyn Roman’s 3-pointer. Hite followed with a basket before Bella Burke hit ahead of the buzzer to set a 21-all score.
“They came out and hit six 3-pointers in the first quarter,” Coach Saleme said. “We were more prepared for them to dump it inside. We had to adjust after the first quarter.”
In the second quarter, Richland junior Avery Marshall scored off a rebound to set a 29-all score 2:58 before halftime. Penn Cambria finished the half on an 8-0 run to lead 37-29.
“I told the girls at halftime, ‘Listen. That’s the best I’ve seen them play a first half of basketball and we still had the lead.’ If we could just maintain the way we were playing, we’d be just fine,” Coach Saleme said.
Penn Cambria led 47-40 after three quarters and closed out by scoring five field goals and going 5 of 8 on the free throw line in the fourth.
Junior Jordyn Kinsey had 11 points for Richland. Avery Marshall had 10 rebounds and eight points. Senior Julianna Stem, Bella Burke and Roman all were in the lineup after working back from serious injuries.
“This was game No. 22 for us, and it’s the first time we had our top-six players actually available for the game,” Coach Burke said.
“We had three different starters out this year.
“Jules (Stem) came back. Three weeks ago (against Bishop Carroll Catholic) she has a partial tear in her ACL. Bella (Burke) got back halfway through the season. We went on a 9-2 run once Bella came back.
“The day Bella got back was the day we lost Laikyn Roman. The day we got Laikyn Roman back, we lost Jules.
“The grit of our girls and just manufacturing to try to get a win every game. I pretty much started a different lineup three quarters of the season.”
Burke reflected on coaching his two seniors, Stem and Bella Burke, for the final time.
“She’s my daughter and I’m the toughest on her than anybody on this basketball team,” Coach Burke said of Bella Burke.
“She takes more from me than anybody.
“Her injury changed the whole dynamic of her senior year. A girl who is dedicated to the game. It’s a shame.
“Same thing happened to Jules (Stem) last year. She lost her entire junior year. A girl that’s dedicated to the game of basketball at Richland. Those two are the epitome of what Richland basketball is about.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.
He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
