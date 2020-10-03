EBENSBURG – Penn Cambria fell behind by three touchdowns in the first half at Central Cambria on Friday night.
The Panthers didn’t hold a lead over the Red Devils until only 42 seconds remained in a LHAC rivalry game with the Goal Post Trophy at stake.
Coach Nick Felus’ team held the advantage when it counted most, using a gutsy two-point conversion pass to win 29-28 in comeback fashion.
“We challenged our players at halftime,” Felus said as the 3-1 Panthers bounced back from a 21-0 loss to Cambria Heights in Week 3. “We’ve been in this position. We say it’s a mountain mentality. We’re blue collar. We’ve got to work for everything we get. Nothing is given to us. Everything is earned.”
The Panthers spotted undefeated Central Cambria a 21-0 lead, until sophomore quarterback Garrett Harrold ran 5 yards for a touchdown with :17 remaining in the first half.
“We started off pretty bad, not how we wanted to, but it’s all about how you finish,” said Harrold, who passed for 203 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 52 yards and two scores. “We got that touchdown before the half, and I think that really sparked the momentum. From that point on, we were able to make some plays when it counted.”
No combination of plays counted more than a 1-yard touchdown run by Braedon Phister with 42 seconds remaining and the stunning two-point conversion catch hauled in by Jake Tsikalas after Harrold avoided pressure.
“We asked them if they wanted to go for the win,” Felus said. “They said, ‘Let’s go for the win coach.’
“The guys made plays. Jake Tsikalas made a huge catch. Garrett did a great job down the stretch. Nick Marinak. Brandon Storm. There are so many guys.
“Our defense in the second half did outstanding,” he added. “We held them to seven points in the second half.”
The game-winning drive followed Panthers senior Brandon Storm’s block of a 37-yard field goal attempt by the Red Devils with 6:17 left in a 28-21 contest.
The Panthers followed with a 17-play, 76-yard drive that used 5 minutes, 35 seconds of game clock.
Harrold converted a pair of fourth-down plays via a 12-yard pass to Nicholas Marinak and on his own 5-yard run.
“I give credit to Penn Cambria,” Central Cambria coach Shane McGregor said. “They made plays.
“They made timely plays. I thought 11 (Harrold) was phenomenal. Just extending drives, running through tackles. We had trouble containing him and I thought that’s what changed the game in the second half.”
Penn Cambria leads the rivalry series 16-12 since the Goal Post Trophy was introduced in 1993. Early on, it appeared as if Central Cambria was poised to hold onto the trophy it took possession of after a win last season.
Red Devils tailback Hobbs Dill (21 carries, 146 yards) and fullback Levi Keiper (9-99) combined for 35 rushing yards on the Red Devils’ first two snaps.
Quarterback Ian Little capped a nine-play, 68-yard march with a 1-yard keeper and Adam McGlynn hit the extra-point kick for a 7-0 lead at 4:43 of the first quarter.
Dill dashed 13 yards for a TD, and Keiper had a 21-yard touchdown run for a 21-0 lead 2:36 before halftime.
“We were controlling the line of scrimmage (in the first half),” McGregor said. “Even in the second half we had some drives, but we didn’t quite punctuate them the way we wanted to. You get some timely turnovers and some people out there making plays. ... Sometimes when you catch a hot hand, the momentum is tough to stop.”
Penn Cambria grabbed some momentum with a late first-half scoring drive. Harrold’s 38-yard pass to Tsikalas was the big play. Harrold then evaded tacklers and scored on third-and-goal from the 5 with only 17 seconds left in the half. Logan Michina pulled the Panthers with 21-7.
“Coach said, ‘Have that mountain mentality. Don’t let up. We still have another half to play,’ ” Harrold said of Felus’ motivational talk at the half.
Penn Cambria’s Zach Eckenrode recovered a Central Cambria mishandled snap on the first drive of the third quarter. Harrold eventually threw 5 yards to Nicholas Marinak to successfully convert on fourth-and-goal with 7:10 left in the third to pull the Panthers within 21-14.
Central Cambria responded with a 13-play march that ended in a Dill 3-yard touchdown run with 38 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Harrold got the Panthers within a touchdown via an 11-yard scoring run at 8:59 of the fourth quarter.
“We know what we’re capable of, and we have the confidence,” Harrold said. “Let our talent take us where we want it to. I thought we just executed down the stretch really good.”
