SIDMAN, Pa. – Coming off its first loss of the season, Penn Cambria came into Friday’s matchup with Forest Hills carrying an even bigger chip on its shoulder than usual.
The Panthers, who also took a tough defeat at the hands of the Rangers in 2021, brought out their Friday night mindset, the ‘Mountain Mentality’ as the team calls it, to bounce back in grand fashion.
Penn Cambria scored on six of its seven offensive possessions, and paired with forcing four key turnovers on defense, held off a late charge by Forest Hills to claim a 49-34 victory at G.H. Miller Memorial Field.
“This just shows the character we have in that locker room,” Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus said. “We have the blue-collar work ethic. Nothing is given to us, it has to be earned. We knew Forest Hills was a good team. They play way better than their record. So, we came in with the approach that this was a playoff game.”
With a Penn Cambria program that’s on the rise, a district championship is now in the sights for the Panthers after Richland clinched the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title with a win over Chestnut Ridge Friday night.
The Panthers reached the District 6 Class 3A title game last season, but now the team is looking farther, especially since they withhold a senior class with players that saw time as freshmen when Felus took over the team.
“This team, and the bond we have, is special,” said Panthers quarterback Garrett Harrold, who threw for 247 yards and four touchdowns in the win. “We’ve been battling over the last four years. Getting this experience together has been huge. We just all get along. The team chemistry is huge.”
The win bumps Penn Cambria to 8-1 on the season, marking the first time since 2006 that the Panthers won eight of their first nine games. Eight victories is also the team’s highest total since claiming nine in 2011.
“We’re going for that No. 1 seed,” Panthers senior Vinny Chirdon said. “We got a taste of what the playoff experience was like last season. Now, we know what to expect when we play big games. We also want to show the younger guys that this is the standard now. The bar is always set high.”
Harrold and Chirdon are just two of the key offensive playmakers that helps Penn Cambria average 400 yards per game.
The Panthers recorded 401 against Forest Hills, on the heels of Harrold completing 13-of-15 passes and fellow senior Zach Grove running for 123 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.
Chirdon caught six passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns, both being back-to-back scores to open the third quarter. Luke Shuagis also recorded scores on both of his receptions, while tallying 51 yards.
“We have like three or four different tempos,“ Felus said. “Tonight, we went with our fastest tempo, and I think it gave them some problems. It’s a lot of fun offensively because all of our receivers are very skilled. A lot of things went well, and you saw points to show for it.”
Forest Hills also had little trouble moving the ball offensively, as the Rangers nearly matched Penn Cambria with 390 total yards. Quarterback Nate Cornell completed 26 of 39 passes for 263 yards and two scores, both going to Jeremy Burda.
This comes just two weeks after three Forest Hills quarterbacks combined to throw for just six yards against Bishop Guilfoyle.
The Rangers, however, were hindered by four turnovers, including back-to-back fumbles on their first two drives of the game. Penn Cambria capitalized on three of the giveaways, with the final turnover sealing the victory in the fourth quarter.
“The last two weeks, we’ve had no issues moving the ball,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said. “We just had about seven or eight turnovers, and that’s what hurt us. It’s not our kids’ fault, though.
“This is my job as a coach. I have to get them prepared to play. We spotted them a 14-point lead and lost by 15. But, we battled, and that’s all I can ask for.”
Harrold and Kayden Logan each recovered a fumble for the Panthers. Carter McDermott and Marcus Lilly both tallied an interception, with Lilly returning his 60 yards for a touchdown.
Burda finished with 10 receptions for 122 yards, while Colten Danel had 26 rushes for 128 yards and two touchdowns for the Rangers (2-7), who will look to finish their season on a high note against Greater Johnstown next week.
“We gotta win. We have to win next week,” Myers said. “These kids battled all year. I think we’re a playoff-caliber team.
“The problem is we play in the LHAC.
“You play teams every week that are district champions and district semifinal teams. There’s never a slouch.”
Penn Cambria will host Chestnut Ridge.
“We’re not satisfied yet,” Felus said. “We’re not gonna get complacent. We want to play a lot of football this year, and we feel like we can play a lot of football. We’re just gonna keep going back to work.”
