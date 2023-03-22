GREENSBURG, Pa. – Garrett Harrold and the Penn Cambria High School boys basketball team kept driving to the hoop until the final seconds on Tuesday night at Hempfield Area High School.
Harrold, who finished with 20 points and 20 rebounds, made two late field goals – the last to set the final with 14.7 seconds left in a game that ended with Deer Lakes celebrating a 61-56 victory in a PIAA Class 3A semifinal.
The gymnasium was packed with loud and enthusiastic fans clad in either Deer Lakes green and gold or Penn Cambria black and blue, many of whom stayed on the floor long after the final buzzer. Penn Cambria’s amazing senior class of four standouts had left a mark with a march farther than any other team in program history, and tears flowed among the group.
“They weren’t going to go down until they couldn’t breathe anymore and had nothing left in their legs, and that’s what you got,” Penn Cambria coach Jim Ronan said after the Panthers closed a 24-6 season one game shy of the state final. “We took the lead 50-49 and I was like, ‘We’re going to do it again,’ but Deer Lakes continued.
“Every time we made that run, they hit that big shot. Champions do that. They’re a fantastic team. I truly believe their depth wore us out.”
Penn Cambria senior Zach Grove made a field goal with 5:34 left to give the District 6 champion Panthers a 50-49 advantage.
Grove capped a career-best night with his 23rd point, including five 3-pointers.
District 7 champion Deer Lakes (21-8) responded with a flurry of big shots and key rebounds to outscore Penn Cambria 12-7 the rest of the way. The Lancers will play West Catholic, a 52-49 winner over Trinity, in the Class 3A title game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Giant Center in Hershey.
“All of these guys step up in different situations,” Grove said. “Tonight, it just happened to be my night. I owe everything to my teammates. They worked their butts off all year.”
A 6-foot-4 senior multi-sport standout, Harrold closed a memorable career with a double-double – 20 points and 20 rebounds.
“It just means everything,” Harrold said, when asked what it was like to be a part of a historic season. “Me and all of my buddies that play, we poured our heart and soul into this team, this program and this community. When we go in the future, we’re going to know that we put everything on the line and I wouldn’t want to do it with any other group.”
Penn Cambria made 10 3-point field goals, continuing a trend that led to success throughout the district and state playoffs.
Deer Lakes managed a two-point lead, 21-19, after one quarter. Penn Cambria pulled into a 34-all tie at halftime after the Lancers’ Collin Rodgers beat the buzzer with a bucket.
The Panthers took a 42-41 lead on senior Luke Shuagis’ 3-pointer with 1:53 left in the third quarter, starting a back-and-forth series of clutch shots.
The Lancers’ Nathaniel Moore, who had eight points and 10 rebounds, sunk a field goal to put his team up 43-42 at 1:18.
Grove nailed another long-range shot to put the Panthers in front 45-43 at 1:02.
A 3-pointer by Deer Lakes’ Billy Schaeffer, who had 17 points, and a basket by Moore put the Lancers up 48-45 entering the fourth quarter.
“This team is so resilient,” Deer Lakes coach Albie Fletcher said. “We got out-physicalled in the first half and they knew it. The second half came down to defense and rebounding.
“That’s what we stressed in the locker room.
“We made some adjustments.
“Switching to a matchup zone really slowed them down. We were much more physical in the second half. We had to be. They came out and gave us everything they had and they are a physical team.”
The loss didn’t diminish the efforts of a special group led by seniors Vinny Chirdon, Garrett Harrold, Grove and Shuagis.
“They pretty much at one particular time grew up around my house because the Harrolds live right there,” Ronan said.
“All summer long, I have this group of kids in my backyard, in Dane (Harrold’s) backyard, fishing, riding bikes, playing wiffle ball, playing basketball.
“They’ve been a part of my life since they were little.”
Grove seconded his coach’s point.
“It’s just this team. We’ve been so close since we were so young,” Grove said. “We’ve been in big games. This is just another one, that didn’t go our way.”
How about the magical run through the postseason?
“This means everything,” Grove said, fighting back tears.
“We’ve dreamed about this since we were young. It’s great to be here.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
