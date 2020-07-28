Three Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors pitchers combined to strike out 15 Martella’s Pharmacy batters in a 5-3 victory to clinch the regular-season title in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League on Tuesday night at Roxbury Park.
Paul Carpenter (24-2) repeated as the league’s regular-season champion and won the title for the third time in the past four seasons.
Martella’s Pharmacy (21-6) finished as the regular-season runner-up – just as the defending playoff champion had last season before beating PCCA in the postseason final series.
“Last year we won first place and lost in the championship,” said Paul Carpenter left-hander Nate Davis, who pitched 31/3 innings with six strikeouts and two walks.
“We’re more focused on winning the championship than winning the regular season title.”
First-year Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors manager Cole Shaffer said his team will savor the moment, but still has two regular-season make-up games remaining on Wednesday against the O and Thursday against Martella’s before the best-of-5 semifinal round begins on Friday.
“Unfortunately, with no AAABA Tournament this year, it’s kind of a shame for these guys because this would mean a bid to the tournament, which everyone looks forward to,” Shaffer said. “The regular season is nice to have, and we’ll be happy about that tonight. The bigger picture starts here soon.
“It’s the championship series that matters. We’ll be looking forward to whoever we have in the next few days.”
Paul Carpenter took an early lead via Justin Wright’s two-run homer to center field in the top of the first.
Martella’s Brendon Bair hit an opposite field solo homer to right field in the second to make it 2-1.
PCCA’s three-run third was highlighted by Matt Wicker’s run-scoring single and a pair of bases-loaded walks to push the margin to 5-1.
“I love when we score first. I love when we get a lead,” Davis said. “It gets me going.”
Davis and relievers Hayden Ford and Bobby Kusinsky combined to record 10 consecutive Martella’s Pharmacy outs by strikeout from the third through sixth innings.
“We know they’re a very good hitting team,” Davis said.
“We just go by what our catcher (Josh Spiegel) calls.
“Whatever he gives us is what we do. He obviously knew where we should put the ball. We just did a good job of spotting up.”
Martella’s Zach Ramach doubled home Zach Mancz in the sixth inning, and Grant Norris hit a solo homer well over the fence in left field in the seventh for his league-leading 10th homer to go with 34 RBIs.
“Bair drives a ball to right field and gets us on the board, and Grant tries to get us jump-started in the seventh inning,” Martella’s first-year manager Kerry Pfeil said. “But again we couldn’t get guys on.
“I’ve always said our offense works best when we have baserunners.”
Pfeil was ejected in the seventh inning for arguing balls and strikes.
“The umpire did not determine this game at all,” Pfeil said. “We struck out 15 times.
“That’s the bottom line to this game.”
Martella’s Pharmacy has won six consecutive league playoff titles, a fact Pfeil hopes will play a role when the semifinals begin with nine-inning games at Sargent’s Stadium.
“We think we have some experienced guys,” Pfeil said.
“Playoffs are a whole different dimension when you’re looking at nine-inning games. Each pitch is dissected. We feel we have guys with experience to pull us through.”
