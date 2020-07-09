Josh Spiegel crushed a solo homer over the left-field screen and Tyler Horvat had a pair of doubles among his three hits as first-place Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors beat Laurel Auto Group 7-3 in Thursday’s late game at Sargent’s Stadium.
Paul Carpenter starter Nate Davis and reliever Bobby Kusinsky combined to strike out 11 batters and worked out of multiple jams with runners in scoring position as their team improved to 13-2 in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League, one game ahead of 12-3 Martella’s Pharmacy. Third-place Laurel Auto is 8-7.
“Nate and Bobby both did a really good job for us and they both got out of big situations and came up big for us,” Paul Carpenter manager Cole Shaffer said. “They both did a good job of being around the zone, getting ahead of guys and putting them away.
“We had a bounce back from the Martella’s loss (on Tuesday) and had a couple big games. They came back to compete and I’m really proud of them.”
The left-handed Davis struck out five batters in three innings and Kusinsky, a righty, fanned six in four innings of work.
Spiegel, who announced he will transfer, possibly to Penn State University, from Oklahoma State, made another statement with his homer in the fifth inning.
“I put a pretty good swing on it,” Spiegel said. “I’ve faced Nick (Lagnese) a lot of times and we have some history together. I was messing with him before the game because he was throwing me everything down. I said, ‘Are you going to leave one up?’ He left one up and I put a pretty good swing on it.”
A redshirt freshman from Penn-Trafford High School, Spiegel is hoping to receive a transfer waiver that will allow him to be eligible to play immediately.
“I’m transferring out of Oklahoma State,” Spiegel said. “I’m pretty sure that I’m going to go to Penn State next year. That’s what I’m planning on doing. The coaches left a great impression on me, and I feel it’s a great opportunity for me to showcase my abilities and help them win some games.”
Paul Carpenter took a 2-0 lead in the second. Horvat had an infield single and Carter Chinn drove a ball to right field on a hit-and-run play that put runners on the corners. Connor Bannias’ ground out plated a run and Austin Homer’s infield single scored another run.
Laurel Auto tied the score after Logan Kasper walked and Jeremy Layton doubled. Both scored on an error.
Paul Carpenter took a 4-2 advantage in the top of the third as Justin Wright and Horvat each doubled.
“We came out of the gates slow on Tuesday (in a 16-4 loss) to Martella’s but we’ve had two good bounce-back games,” Horvat said of wins over Smith Transport and Laurel Auto. “The pitchers, especially early on, it was maybe not the best stuff but Nate battled through it and found a way to give us three good innings. Bobby came in and shut the door. The offense found a way to get us seven runs.”
Laurel Auto closed within a run in the bottom of the third inning, but the damage might have been worse after LAG loaded the bases with no outs. Davis struck out three batters to end the threat.
Spiegel led off the fifth with a towering homer over the screen and past Johns Street. Wright singled and scored on a Chinn double to make it 6-3.
In the bottom of the fifth, Laurel Auto had runners at second and third and no outs after Jake Swank walked and Austin Price doubled. But relief pitcher Kusinsky fielded a comebacker and struck out two batters to work out of the jam. Price and Masen Akers each had two hits for Laurel Auto.
Horvat doubled and scored in the seventh, and Kusinsky stranded runners on the corners by striking out two batters in the bottom of the frame.
“Pappy asked me where I’m going to hit the ball and I always tell him, ‘Where it is pitched,’” Horvat said of a conversation with Paul Carpenter assistant coach Roger Sheriff. “As soon as I saw both of them go out, I was thinking two right out of the box. There was no hesitation on my part. I’ve actually been working with Spiegel a little bit on some things and they paid off tonight.”
