Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors produced 18 hits on Thursday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League regular-season champions also had another strong mound outing by Tyler Horvat and reliever Bobby Kusinsky.
The combination was too much for third-seeded Laurel Auto Group to overcome as PCCA won 11-3 to take a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-5 playoff championship series.
Game 3 will be at 7 p.m. on Friday at Sargent’s Stadium.
“We just came out swinging,” said Paul Carpenter center fielder Jordan Sabol, who went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, three runs and three RBIs. “We put up a zero in the first inning, but after that we got into a groove. Hitting is contagious.
“We string together hits pretty well. Everybody 1 through 9 can hit the ball. It’s a credit to our team,” added Sabol, a St. Vincent College player.
Carter Chinn produced three hits and three RBIs. Justin Wright posted three hits with a double and a run scored.
Horvat and Josh Spiegel each provided two hits as nine Paul Carpenter players had at least one hit.
“Very happy with how the offense swung it,” Paul Carpenter manager Cole Shaffer said. “The hits speak for themselves. It seemed like we had production from everybody and another big home run from Connor Bannias broke it open for us in the seventh.”
Bannias had a two-run shot over the left-field screen.
“All the credit to them. They’re a great team,” Laurel Auto manager Jim Skiles said. “The bottom line is you’re not going to beat talent. They just have fantastic talent. They’re a great bunch of kids too. They’re a class team. Cole does a great job with them.”
Horvat pitched seven innings, striking out seven and walking three while allowing four hits. Bobby Kusinsky finished the final two innings.
“Tyler Horvat has been a horse for us all year,” Shaffer said. “He’s been great every time he’s thrown. He throws a lot of strikes. He puts guys away. He doesn’t let hitters hang around too long.”
Laurel Auto Group took a 1-0 lead in the first. Tyler Suder walked, moved up on a pair of fielder’s choices and scored on league MVP Jake Swank’s sacrifice fly to deep center field.
Paul Carpenter tallied two runs in the second on Sabol’s run-scoring double and his swiping home on a double steal during a first-and-third situation.
PCCA sent 10 batters to the plate in the third, scoring four times to lead 6-1. Sabol plated a run with an infield single, and Chinn had a two-run single.
Horvat singled and scored his third run of the game on a Sabol single in the fourth.
Paul Carpenter added four more runs in the top of the seventh, once again sending 10 men to the plate.
“Jordan Sabol is a guy we’ve talked recently about making a small adjustment, keeping it simple and staying in the middle of the field,” Shaffer said. “It seems he benefited really well from that.”
Will Miller and Austin Price each singled in the bottom of the seventh and Miller scored on a fielder’s choice to make it 11-2 and extend the game.
Dallas Hite hit a solo homer over the brick wall in left-center in the bottom of the eighth to make it 11-3.
“We have to come out with the same intensity,” Shaffer said of Game 3. “At this point, they’re playing for their season. I’d imagine we’re going to get their best. We’ve got to respond and give our best.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.