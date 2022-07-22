Jacob Bazala asked for the baseball in the bottom of the ninth inning on Thursday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors ace convinced manager Dave Sheriff to allow him to return to the mound even though he already had thrown 101 pitches.
The Mercyhurst University product from Norwin got his opportunity and finished off Paul Carpenter’s 14-3 victory over Martella’s Pharmacy at the Point.
“He wanted nine innings, and he got his nine innings,” Sheriff said after regular-season champion Paul Carpenter evened the best-of-5 series at 1-all against third-seeded Martella’s.
“You throw your workhorse out there. He’s going to work for you. He threw strikes. Any time you have a pitcher out there throwing strikes, the offense kind of locks in for you.”
Bazala struck out 12 batters and walked three.
He gave up nine hits while throwing 125 pitches, 80 of those for strikes.
“He really kept us off balance,” Martella’s Pharmacy manager Kerry Pfeil said. “Quick fastball. Looked like he was throwing a split finger and the bottom was falling out of it. I thought we put together competitive at-bats, especially early on, to extend his pitch count.
“It started looking like it was going to come to life in the middle innings, but he was good enough to shut it down. That’s why he won the Pete Vuckovich (Award).”
Bazala had a no-hitter through three innings and allowed one hit through four innings. The right-hander gave up five hits in Martella’s two-run bottom of the fifth inning, but thwarted the rally with the bases loaded.
“I think personally, I was upset with myself (because) they were hitting me. Just a little funk,” Bazala said of the one rough inning. “I went back out. The run insurance gave me my confidence back and I went out and did my thing.”
Paul Carpenter collected 14 hits and benefited from eight walks and five hit batsmen by Martella’s pitchers.
“First couple innings was good, we were hitting the ball and that gave us some run insurance,” Bazala said. “I just had to throw some strikes. I had a shaky fifth inning. We just put more runs on them and that let me keep going.”
Paul Carpenter used three hit batsmen and singles by Tim Quinn and Zach Seaman to plate three runs in the second.
The regular-season champs made it 5-0 in the fourth after sacrifice fly outs by Aiden Dunlap and Noah Sweeney drove in two runs.
Andrew Weaver tallied the first Martella’s hit with a two-out double in the fourth inning.
Martella’s opened the bottom of the fifth with five consecutive singles and scored twice. Bryce McCleester and Jared Dowey each drove in a run during the rally, but with the second through four spots up, Bazala retired three straight to end the threat.
“He had a little bit of trouble in the (fifth) inning,” Sheriff said. “He (Bazala) bounced back and found his groove.”
Paul Carpenter got a run back in the top of the sixth, as Sweeney placed a broken-bat double among three fielders in shallow center field, stole third on a close play, and scored on Billy Perroz’s ground out to make it 6-2.
Seaman’s run-scoring double to right field and Dunlap’s three-run homer over the left-field screen put Paul Carpenter up 10-2 in the seventh.
“Dunlap smoked one over the fence,” Sheriff said.
Seaman’s double highlighted the eighth as Paul Carpenter pushed the margin to nine runs, 11-2.
Garrett Greco doubled and scored on Weaver’s ground out as Martella’s pulled within 11-3 in the eighth.
Paul Carpenter added three runs in the ninth on three hits and an error.
Game 3 will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the Point.
“We change nothing at the plate,” Pfeil said. “I like how we’re swinging it. I think where we hurt ourselves were walks and hit batters. When they got runners on base, we couldn’t try to hit spots and set guys up.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.