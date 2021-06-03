Defending champion Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors fell behind Smith Transport three times in the first four innings of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League season opener at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Thursday night.
But Paul Carpenter showed resiliency and benefitted from a seven-run sixth inning to finally pull away in a 12-6 victory.
“I think we just started seeing the ball a little bit better in the later innings,” Paul Carpenter manager Dave Sheriff said. “A lot of these guys haven’t seen the field all spring so they’re just trying to get their feet wet. We’re trying to figure out where our lineup is going to be and it’s going to change into the next week until we see where we’re at.”
In the nightcap, Paul Carpenter defeated Martella’s Pharmacy 3-1.
Smith Transport led 6-4 through five innings, as the third-year franchise showed improvement over the previous two seasons while collecting 12 hits.
“That one inning when we gave up all of those runs, we just couldn’t get out of it,” said first-year Smith Transport manager Tim Rubal, who played in the league last season with O. “We had a couple unfortunate things happen that ended up giving a couple runs and extended the inning. A big hit here or there. It blew up from there.
“We obviously couldn’t bounce back that following inning to get a couple runs back.”
Paul Carpenter (2-0) sent 12 batters to the plate in the top of the sixth. Smith Transport (0-1) pitchers combined to allow five walks in the frame, and Carpenter had run-scoring singles by Justin Wright and Jordan Sabol, and a two-run double to left-center by Brandon Lane.
“I was just waiting for a good pitch,” Lane said. “I put the bat on the ball and hit it hard.”
Sheriff said Paul Carpenter batters were selective during the big inning.
“We were patient,” Sheriff said. “We got the key walks. They were patient at the plate. Then we got the key hits, Brandon Lane. Anytime you can put a crooked number on the board and then shut them down, that’s a key to the game.”
Lane had two hits and three RBIs. Paul Carpenter had 10 hits and drew 14 walks.
“We just stuck to putting the bat on the ball and it all came together the last couple innings,” Lane said.
Christian Pfrogner started and threw 32/3 innings for Paul Carpenter. Mike Klingensmith tossed 11/3 innings of relief and earned the win. Wright closed the final two scoreless frames.
“Jay Wright came in. He’s a gamer,” Sheriff said. “He’s an older, veteran guy and he has composure on the mound. He went in there, threw strikes and shut them down.
“It was going back-and-forth pretty much until the sixth inning when we opened it up.”
Aidan Shepard went 3-for-3 with a double, one run and two RBIs for Smith Transport, which posted leads of 2-1, 3-2 and 6-4. Smith Transport used five pitchers.
Chase Vargo had two hits, with a two-run double and two runs scored. Joe Olsavsky had two hits and two runs for Smith Transport.
“Definitely a different team from last year,” Rubal said. “I remember from playing against them they didn’t have a ton of hitters on the team. A couple guys ended up not coming back to the team and we got some other guys who can really hit the ball.”
The game lasted 3 hours, 11 minutes.
In the late game, Ben Visnesky pitched a four-hitter, striking out nine and walking one, as the defending champions won their second game of the night.
Paul Carpenter’s Brandon Lane drove in a pair of runs with a hit to right field that got past a diving fielder and rolled, allowing Lane to try for four bases. He was tagged out at the plate.
Sammy Contacos had two hits, including a triple.
Ryne Wallace and Garrett Greco each hit a double for Martella’s Pharmacy (0-1).
