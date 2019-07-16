Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors used an eight-run sixth inning to break open a tight game against Ophthalmic Associates and clinch the regular-season title in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League.
Paul Carpenter beat Ophthalmic 13-3 in six innings in the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The regular season crown assures manage Dave Sheriff’s 20-6 team a spot in the 75th annual AAABA Tournament, which begins on Aug. 5. But the Advisors have bigger aspirations in mind.
“It’s always a nice, relaxing feeling,” Sheriff said of Paul Carpenter’s winning its second regular-season championship in the past three years. “We want the night game and we’re going to push hard to get into the night game but knowing that we’re already in the national tournament takes the pressure off of everybody.”
The JCBL playoff champion earns the right to represent Johnstown in the night games during the AAABA Tournament week, while the playoff runner-up plays the afternoon games at the Point.
In 2017, Paul Carpenter won its first regular-season title but fell to Martella’s Pharmacy in the playoff final.
Paul Carpenter reached the AAABA Tournament championship game in 2016 and 2017. Last season, Martella’s Pharmacy won the city’s first-ever AAABA Tournament championship.
“That’s huge. It takes a lot of pressure off of our backs heading into the tournament,” said Paul Carpenter lead-off batter James Rice, who went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and three runs scored on Tuesday. “We’re coming for that night game. We have a decent amount of returnees and we know how important that night game is.
“Taking that pressure off our backs, getting to the tournament is huge for us, clinching first. Hopefully we can just keep rolling.”
Regular-season make-up games will be played Wednesday and Thursday.
The best-of-5 semifinal round will begin with Sargent’s Stadium doubleheaders on Friday.
Paul Carpenter’s Corey Fogle, Brett Morris and Matt Privette each had two hits and two RBIs on Tuesday. Mark Marino had two hits and drove in a run, and Connor Price and Nick Diandreth each had two hits.
“Fifteen hits. That’s the most hits we’ve had all year. We’re finally swinging the bats a little bit better,” Sheriff said. “Of course, the pressure is off us and we’re kind of surfing. That’s what we call it. We’re just surfing along and aiming to get to the playoffs on Friday.”
Fogle doubled home a run in the top of the first and scored on Morris’ infield single to give Paul Carpenter an early 2-0 lead.
In the third, Ophthalmic’s Corey Cavalier hit a double off the top of the scoreboard in left-center field and scored on Kyler Swires’ two-out single up the middle to pull his team within 2-1.
Paul Carpenter added three unearned runs in the fourth to lead 5-1. Fogle had a two-run single, and Price and Rice each had hits and scored.
Ophthalmic got two back in the bottom of the frame via a walk, two infield singles, a fielder’s choice and a balk to set a 5-3 score.
Paul Carpenter broke open the game with an eight-run top of the sixth as 11 players batted and produced six hits, including doubles by Rice and Jason Beranek, and a bloop triple to the corner in right by Diandreth.
“We were in it until then. It was 5-3,” Ophthalmic manager Ken Ashbrook said after his team slipped to 10-16. “(Monday) night was the same thing. Sixth inning they (Paul Carpenter) scored seven (in a 12-2 game). I don’t know the answer. We just have to play better baseball. Our pitchers are doing well. We get guys on base. We’ve got to get them in. It’s just not happening.
“We keep shooting ourselves in the foot,” Ashbrook added. “All week. All last week. Most of the games we’ve lost this year unfortunate things are happening to us that can’t be overcome and shouldn’t be happening.”
