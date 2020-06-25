Undefeated Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors took Round 1 against rival Martella’s Pharmacy 9-2 on Thursday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Paul Carpenter collected eight hits, including five for extra bases, in a meeting of Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League front-runners.
“It was big,” said Paul Carpenter left fielder and leadoff hitter Mario Disso, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. “To come out swinging against Martella’s. We know they’re a great team and they have a lot of good kids like (Adam) Cecere and a lot of Seton Hill kids. They’re really good. For us to come out swinging was amazing.”
On the mound, PCCA’s three pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts against Martella’s.
“Seven of those strikeouts were looking and they weren’t even borderline pitches,” Martella’s Pharmacy manager Kerry Pfeil said. “We’ve got to swing the bat. Again, tonight we gave up six runs with two outs. Those guys (on Paul Carpenter) had two strikes on them and they swung the bat and made something happen. We didn’t make that happen tonight.”
Paul Carpenter is 7-0. Martella’s Pharmacy lost its second straight game and at 5-2 is tied with a hot Laurel Auto Group squad.
“All we were trying to do was strike them out,” said Paul Carpenter pitcher Christian Pfrogner, who relieved starter Hayden Ford in the fifth inning. “We were just competing against them. I know they’re a good team. We tried to show we’re a better team and we did that with pitching and hitting.”
Ford struck out six and walked one while allowing four hits. Pfrogner had four strikeouts and two walks. Bobby Kusinsky closed the seventh with a pair of strikeouts.
“I think pitchers have an upper hand after having three months off,” said Disso, a Pitt-Johnstown product from Penn-Trafford.
“But it’s nice to see pitchers come in and dominate. It makes it easy for us in the field.”
Paul Carpenter opened the bottom of the first inning with consecutive doubles by Disso and Josh Spiegel, and a two-out run-scoring single by Jordan Sabol to lead 2-0.
Martella’s tied the score with two in the top of the second.
Grant Norris doubled and Nick Gooden walked. Both scored on Ty Diehl’s two-out single.
Disso singled and Spiegel doubled in the third to put Paul Carpenter in front. Disso added a two-run double in the fourth.
“A lot of us have played together since we were younger,” Disso said. “We have an automatic click. When it’s going well, it’s going well.”
Paul Carpenter added three in the fifth – an inning highlighted by Pfrogner’s two-run triple – and one more in the sixth despite not having a hit.
Pfrogner is a pitcher-only at Pitt-Johnstown, so the Penn-Trafford graduate enjoyed having an extra-base hit on his college’s home field.
“I had to do a job,” Pfrogner said. “I went up there and just swung.”
Martella’s is off until Monday. Paul Carpenter has a make-up game against winless Smith Transport at 5:30 on Friday at Sargent’s Stadium.
“This one hurts because now you’ve got to sit around for three days,” Pfeil said. “There is no immediate rebound. We’ve got two weeks under our belt.
“Guys are getting a feel for their role on the team. Moving into Week 3 we’ve got to search for our identity and we want that question answered at the end of Week 3.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.