JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There wasn’t much space for either Bedford or Richland to work with while on the attack during Thursday’s boys soccer match at Herlinger Field.
A little bit of luck during the second half, according to Bisons coach Barrett Schrock, worked wonders for the guests in a 2-0 Bedford victory.
Bedford tallied goals from Owen Lantz and Caleb Wigfield while Kyler Weyandt and Layne Richardson combined on the clean sheet, totaling six saves.
The defensive struggle was keyed by both teams adopting a similar approach on the back line, using four defenders with a midfielder backed in close.
“That’s just how we play,” Schrock said. “We play with a triangle in the midfield. We just try to focus on what we do. Richland’s tough because they play real similar to how we play. They don’t kick a whole lot of balls over the top and just try to slice through us. We struggled with that at the beginning of the game, but we recovered.”
With attacking space coming in limited portions, near-misses in the 18-yard box by the Rams (1-1) proved to be lamentable.
“I think Bedford’s really good,” Richland coach Chad Duryea said. “They’re really well-coached and they can keep the ball when they have it. When we had it, we just needed to be a little bit more dangerous off those spaces … There wasn’t a lot.
“When it was there, being consistent to get in the space and create scoring chances. I thought we did that, we just couldn’t get that goal.”
Bedford opened the scoring in the 49th minute as Lantz fired a wide-angling shot from just inside the 18 that curled to the top left corner of the net.
“We haven’t seen a whole lot of Owen on offense, he’s a freshman,” Schrock said.
“I wouldn’t say (that type of goal) is normal, but we hope it becomes normal.”
The goal was set up by Cole Taylor, who was held off the scoresheet during Thursday’s match, but proved to be a menace whether the Bisons were attacking or defending.
“He’s been dangerous every game,” Schrock said. “He’s really elevated his play since our first game. Since our scrimmages, he’s the most dangerous guy on the field every game as far as I’m concerned.”
The Bisons (3-1) iced the victory with 24:45 remaining when Wigfield capitalized on a loose-ball situation in the attacking area, controlling the ball with a soft touch before tapping it into a gaping net.
Again, per Schrock’s post-game assessment, good fortune might have been suiting up as an extra attacker for the Bisons at times.
“I think we just got some luck,” the Bedford coach said. “We just kept pressing. Kept attacking. Really, we just wanted to get in the defenders’ faces and hope they’d make a mistake. We got two mistakes and we got two goals.”
After falling behind by those two goals, Richland saw its opportunities to cut into the Bedford lead skid past the net.
With the Rams coming off a Class 2A title in District 6 a season ago, Thursday’s clash against a perennial power such as Bedford gave Duryea a measuring stick for his squad.
“I think it motivates us because this isn’t the result that we wanted,” Duryea said. “We go back to training (Friday) and we stay hungry to keep getting better. The Laurel Highlands (Athletic Conference) is a tough schedule. You don’t get a lot of time to breathe when you have teams like Bedford. We’ll get motivated, refocused and get back to work.”
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
