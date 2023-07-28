JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Chillicothe used a 12-run tally in the fifth inning to help the Paints earn a 15-3 mercy-rule victory in seven innings over the Johnstown Mill Rats on Friday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The Paints were able to take advantage of an unfortunate break for the Mill Rats, who while leading by two runs, were forced to remove relief pitcher Nate Nolan due to arm discomfort after facing just three batters in the fifth.
This put the Johnstown bullpen in what was likely its most uncomfortable position of the season, as Chillicothe’s offense erupted.
“It was a rough spot for us,” Mill Rats manager Tyler Sullivan said. “We went with Nate Nolan, but he felt some instability in his shoulder and we wanted to take no chances. We were hoping when we pulled Nick (Merriman) in that we would get a ball hit right at somebody, but they seemed to find every hole there was.”
Sullivan was forced to bring in Merriman straight off the bench for his first appearance with the team. Merriman inherited a bases-loaded, no-out situation, and lasted just two thirds of an inning after facing eight batters and surrendering seven runs (five earned) on four hits and two walks.
Brennan Murphy entered and recorded the final out of the frame after Chillicothe tacked on two more runs.
“I did feel bad that we had to put Nick in that situation,” Sullivan said. “I did apologize for doing that, but he was the next guy up set to pitch. There was nothing else we could do there.”
Nolan’s arm trouble adds to the extensive list of Johnstown players who have either missed time or were forced to leave the team due to injury.
In total, the Mill Rats have lost nine players to injury on top of pitchers who have left due to inning or pitch count limits, helping force a near-complete roster turnover since the start of the summer.
Notably, Bump Burgreen suffered what was diagnosed as a broken back after making a diving catch in right field earlier this week against Lafayette.
“It’s freakish. A lot of them are freakish,” Sullivan said. “We have guys that play extremely hard and with a lot of intensity every single day, and sometimes those things happen. It is summer ball, too, so even when the slightest thing happens, there’s no point to push it.”
Nolan was handed the loss after Chillicothe erased a 3-0 Johnstown lead with 15 unanswered runs over the final four innings.
Lance MacDonald put the Mill Rats on the board first with an RBI triple in the bottom of the second before Jake Kendra launched a two-run home run over the left-field screen, his third in three games with the team.
The Paints (36-16, 14-7 second half) received a run-scoring single by Mason Eckelman in the fourth before pouring on 12 in the fifth, highlighted by CJ Dean’s three-run home run and two-run single in the frame.
Johnstown (22-29, 10-12) currently sits 51/2 games behind Champion City (16-7 second half) for the final playoff spot in the Ohio River Valley division. The Mill Rats have seven regular season games remaining, beginning with their home finale on Saturday night.
“We just have to forget about tonight,” Sullivan said. “We have to play some better baseball. Our pitchers need to throw strikes and challenge the opposing hitters, while our hitters need to put balls in play. It’s a total effort on both ends.”
