The Chillicothe Paints swept a doubleheader and extended the Johnstown Mill Rats’ losing streak to eight games on Thursday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The first-place Paints (19-8) came back to edge the Mill Rats 7-6 in the nightcap after taking Game 1 by a 9-5 count. An announced crowd of 356 attended the twinbill, which included a make-up game after Wednesday’s postponement due to poor air quality.
The third-place Mill Rats (12-16) will host the last-place Champion City Kings (8-18) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
In Game 2, Chillicothe scored a run in the first on singles by Tyler Shaneyfelt and Tim Orr. The Paints tacked on three in the second to lead 4-0 after Jimmy Nugent’s triple and an Orr double highlighted the frame.
Johnstown got back in it after Jack Rogers walked and scored following singles by Lance MacDonald and Gio Calamia in the bottom of the second.
Jalen Freeman (three hits, two doubles) singled and scored on Tyler Quade’s two-run homer to left-center field to pull the Mill Rats within 4-3 in the third.
Johnstown took its first lead in the fourth, scoring twice after infield singles by Tyler Horvat and Randy Carlo IV were followed by Quade’s single and Jack Rogers’ base hit to make it 5-4.
Freeman’s run-scoring double pushed the Johnstown lead to two runs in the fifth.
But Chillicothe regained the lead in the top of the sixth. Singles by Nugent, Shaneyfelt and Cole Kwiatkowski, and a sacrifice fly by Orr, as well as a Johnstown error, resulted in a three-run Paints rally for a 7-6 lead.
Chillicothe reliever Cole Pauley worked around a lead-off walk to record two strikeouts.
The game ended on catcher Nugent’s laser toss to second base for a strikeout-throwout double play as Miguel Vega attempted to move up 90 feet.
Pauley got the save and Bryson Brown, the second of four Chillicothe pitchers recorded the win.
Johnstown reliever Tyson Bryant-Dawson, who came on in the fifth inning, was the losing pitcher in relief of starter Noah Czajkowski.
Paints 9, Mill Rats 5: In the first game, Sean Kolenich went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two RBIs, and Orr went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in the Paints’ win.
Shaneyfelt had three hits and scored twice for Chillicothe.
Quade had three singles for the Mill Rats in the opener. Freeman tripled and drove in a run in Johnstown’s three-run third inning.
Carlo singled and scored twice.
