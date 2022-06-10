JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Through their first nine games of the season, the Johnstown Mill Rats have shown they are a club that is capable of being powerful offensively, but have been unable to get the big hit when they needed it.
This was again the case on Friday night, as stranding seven runners on base hindered Johnstown and pushed its contest with Chillicothe into extra innings.
The Paints then tallied three runs in the top of the 10th inning to break a 1-all tie and defeat the Mill Rats 4-1 in a Prospect League matchup, handing Johnstown its fourth consecutive loss.
“It’s a shame. It’s the same way we’ve been losing these last couple games,” Johnstown manager Tyler Sullivan said. “We gave them a couple freebies in the 10th, with an error and a steal, and they came through. We just weren’t able to come through with the opportunities they gave us. It’s just something we need to get better at. We’ll keep working, though, and we’ll definitely improve.”
The defeat drops Johnstown to 4-5 after the Mill Rats opened the season winning four of their first five games.
In Johnstown’s past four games, the Mill Rats fell behind early and couldn’t recover. Chillicothe tallied the game’s first run on Friday, but the game’s starters – Matthew Benton of Johnstown and Chillicothe’s Gunnar Boehm – turned the contest into a pitcher’s duel, keeping the game scoreless until the top of the sixth.
“I love these types of games, being a pitching guy myself,” Chillicothe manager Jackson White said. “All four guys that threw tonight did very well, we just came out on top. We had a couple key hits in the last inning, getting guys in scoring position by running the bases well, too. We faced a great reliever, we just got to him that last inning. We’re definitely ready to roll for tomorrow, hopefully our staff can give us another great day of throwing.”
In the 10th, pinch hitter Jeron Williams reached first base on an error with one out and was later brought home by a Nate Dorinsky single to give the Paints a 2-1 lead. Ben Gbur followed with a two-run single to give Chillicothe (4-3) its two insurance runs.
Johnstown threatened with runners on second and third with one out in the bottom half, but Nick Lallathin induced a strikeout and a groundout to end the game.
Lallathin earned the win after throwing 32/3 innings of scoreless relief, giving up just two hits while walking one and striking out three. Johnstown reliever Sean Furlong was given the loss after allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits over four innings.
Furlong walked one and struck out three.
“I can’t complain at all about the outings our pitchers had,” Sullivan said. “They were both filling it up all night long. It was pretty fun to watch, and it made for a quick game. They just kept it simple. Both guys fed the defense by keeping hitters off balance. We didn’t even have that many strikeouts.
“That’s something the rest of our staff can learn. You don’t always have to blow their doors off with low-to-mid-90s fastballs. If you spot your stuff and keep it effective, good things will happen.”
Boehm finished throwing 61/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out seven.
Benton fanned three batters over six innings while allowing one run on four hits.
Tim Orr opened the scoring with an RBI single in the sixth, giving the Paints a 1-0 advantage.
The Mill Rats answered right back in the bottom half when Jake Casey trotted home after Matt Santarelli stole second.
Johnstown hosts Chillicothe in a doubleheader on Saturday, with Game 1 set to start at 5 p.m.
“We just need to keep it simple,” Sullivan said.
“We don’t need to go far off from what we’re used to doing. It’s just doing the routine things, especially putting balls in play. Then, if they make a mistake, we need to cash in. We just need to get that big hit we’ve been waiting for these last couple games.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.