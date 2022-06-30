JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Mill Rats put together another ninth-inning rally on Thursday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
This time, however, the late drama ended with a swing-and-a-miss instead of a walk-off hit, as had been the case on Wednesday night at the Point.
The Chillicothe Paints held off this charge to beat the Mill Rats 7-4 in front of 348 fans.
“It would be dumb of us to look at the ninth inning and say we lost because of that,” Johnstown manager Tyler Sullivan said. “No, we lost it because we got picked off in the ninth. We lost it because we had a two-out walk in the first inning.
“Every little run matters. We need to learn from those little mistakes so we can give ourselves a chance later in the game.”
Chillicothe closer Seth Evans, his team’s fourth pitcher of the game, allowed three runs on five singles in the ninth inning, but struck out potential tying run in Jake Casey, one of the Mill Rats’ most dangerous hitters and the player who delivered a three-run, walk-off triple a night earlier.
“I told Seth, our last pitcher, those are the toughest three outs of the game to get,” Chillicothe manager Jackson White said. “I don’t care what the score is. It’s not easy because guys are not going to give in at this level. In that dugout they don’t give in. They fight until the very last out is called.”
The Paints (18-10) already clinched the first half title in the Prospect League’s Ohio River Valley Division. The Mill Rats (11-15) already had been eliminated. But the two teams had a spirited two-game set at the Point.
Johnstown will close the first half at Chillicothe on Friday and Saturday, travel to the West Virginia Miners for a Sunday doubleheader, and then host West Virginia on the Fourth of July.
“We’ve just got to learn from everything we’ve done in the first half,” Sullivan said.
“I told our guys at batting practice (Thursday) our main goal is to get better these next five games.
“We have to get better in those little things. I think those little things are going to help us win the second half. Our approach is to find a way to get better.”
After two quick outs in the first, Chillicothe’s Brett Carson and Josh McAlister drew walks from Johnstown starter Josh Cotrill (1-4). Mike Sprockett roped a two-run triple to right-center field.
The Paints’ Kade Wroot launched a home run over the wall in left-center field in the fourth, and Tim Orr hit a home run in nearly the same spot in the fifth to make it 4-0.
“That’s big time,” White said. “That kept them going, especially with the home runs.
Sprockett with the triple, he’s not a fast guy, but in this park anything can happen when you hit it down right field.
“They didn’t give in. We kind of fell asleep in the middle part of the game, and the bats came alive when we started to get a few freebies.”
The Mill Rats got one run back in the sixth. Lukas Torres singled, stole second and scored on Casey’s double off the left-field wall.
The Paints made it 7-1 in the eighth, capitalizing on a hit batsman, three walks and Nate Dorinsky’s double to left field.
“We let them on the first two runs they got with a two-out walk and a two-out walk again,” Sullivan said. “They cashed in. That’s what good teams do. That’s what some things that we haven’t done. When they put us on, we haven’t been able to scrap and get those guys in.”
In the bottom of the ninth, D.J. Alexander led off with an infield single, but was picked off. Mackenzee Higuchi and Joe Alcorn each singled before Chase Cromer had a fly out to right.
Pete Capobianco singled in a run. Torres walked, and Andrew Kribbs hit an opposite field single to right, driving in a pair.
“Just another day where we make a push at the end in the ninth inning,” Sullivan said. “I don’t know how to get them ready before that. It seems like in the ninth inning, we always have a chance to come back and we’re waiting for one big hit.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
