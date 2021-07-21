Chillicothe got the best of Johnstown in a Prospect League pitching duel Wednesday night as the Paints edged the Mill Rats 3-2 at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Winning pitcher Jake Silverstein (2-2) kept the high-scoring Mill Rats’ offense in check as the University of Dayton junior right-hander gave up one earned run on five hits and struck out eight in 52/3 innings of work before being lifted due to the league’s 95-pitch count limit. Drew Wilson then threw 21/3 shutout innings before closer Ruben Ramirez earned his fifth save of the year with a scoreless ninth.
The Mill Rats surrendered just two earned runs on six hits and shut out the Paints over the final seven innings, but it wasn’t enough to keep second-place Chillicothe (10-9 second half, 27-21 overall) from sweeping the two-game series and pulling within a half game of Ohio River Valley Division-leading Johnstown (9-7, 16-29) in the Prospect League second-half standings.
“We hadn’t seen an arm like that (Silverstein) all summer,” said Johnstown manager Parker Lynn. “When you run into that kind of pitcher, that’s a true test for your offense.”
“He was mixing up his pitches and throwing strikes,” Lynn said. “We kept battling but just couldn’t get ourselves in a position to have one big inning.”
Chillicothe picked up a pair of runs in the top of the first. Jake Shier led off with a double, advanced to third on a passed ball, and then came in on a wild pitch with the initial Paints’ run. Ryley Preece drew a walk, and subsequently scored on Ben Gbur’s two-out single to make it 2-0.
The Paints added another tally in the top of the second. Trey Smith drew a leadoff walk, and Shier was then hit by a pitch.
After Smith advanced to third on a deep flyball, he then came around to score on an errant pickoff attempt with two outs.
Johnstown starter Justin Wiltsey, who was making his Mill Rats debut, settled down after that shaky beginning and gave up just two more hits over three additional scoreless innings.
“It takes a little while sometimes for a new pitcher in a new situation to settle in, but Wiltsey was lights out after that first inning,” said Lynn.
The Mill Rats scratched out single runs in the second and fourth to cut into the early Chillicothe advantage. Tanner Froehlich singled with one out and came home following a double by Nick Hess to put Johnstown on the board.
Ben Newbert led off the fourth with a double, and Froehlich followed with his second hit of the night, a run-scoring double off the left-field screen that pulled the Mill Rats within one.
Four Johnstown relievers combined for four scoreless innings to keep the Mill Rats in the game, but Johnstown was unable to come up with the equalizer.
“Our pitching staff did a great job all night,” Lynn said. “The bullpen was solid.”
The Mill Rats’ last chance came in the bottom of the ninth, when pinch-hitter Dylan Swarmer drew a one-out walk to put the winning run at the plate, but Ramirez retired the next two batters to close out the game.
Johnstown will begin a two-game series with Champion City at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Mill Rats will look to keep their slim division lead.
“The next two games are big, but we don’t want to look too far ahead,” said Lynn. “If we get our offense back on track with the kind of pitching we got tonight, we should be able to make a good playoff run.”
