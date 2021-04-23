The Maine Nordiques stayed alive in the North American Hockey League East Division title chase Friday night after a 4-1 victory over the Johnstown Tomahawks at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Both clubs have already clinched postseason berths, but second-place Maine (32-18-1) pulled within four points of division-leading Johnstown (32-9-5) in the standings thanks to a stellar effort by Nordiques goaltender Tyriq Outen.
Outen (21-10-1) turned away 32 of 33 shots and kept the Tomahawks off the board for nearly 58 minutes, while also picking up an assist on Maine’s final goal.
“He (Outen) was a big difference in the game,” said Johnstown coach Mike Letizia. “We had opportunities and got some good looks, but he made some great saves.”
Stefan Owens scored a pair of second-period goals for the Nordiques, while teammate Isaiah Fox tallied three assists.
Maine got off to a strong start, outshooting Johnstown 16-8 in the first period and controlling the action at both ends of the ice.
“We were kind of flat for the first part of the game,” Letizia said.
The Nordiques opened the scoring at the 5:09 mark of the first when Aiden Connolly hammered home a rebound in front of the net after Tomahawks goaltender Josh Graziano made a save on Jackson Vercellono’s shot.
Tristan Fasig was also credited with an assist on the play.
Maine carried that one-goal edge into the second period, but Johnstown quickly got a golden opportunity to regain the momentum as the Nordiques’ Patrick Schmeidlin was penalized for roughing at 1:27. Just 46 seconds later, Outen was whistled for tripping to give the Tomahawks a two-man advantage for over a minute. However, despite several good scoring chances by Johnstown, big saves by Outen allowed Maine to kill both penalties and maintain the lead.
“That was a big turning point in the game,” Letizia said. “When you get a 5-on-3 for that length of time and don’t cash it in, that hurts.”
The Nordiques added to their lead at the 13:11 mark when Owens scored on assists from Fox and Matthew Connor. Less than three minutes later, Maine capitalized on a power-play opportunity as Owens ripped a shot from the left circle on a feed from Fox for his team-leading 23rd goal of the season to give the Nordiques a commanding 3-0 advantage.
Johnstown put pressure on Maine in the third period, outshooting the Nordiques by a 13-6 margin, but the Tomahawks weren’t able to solve Outen until just 2:01 left in regulation when Brendan Clark notched his 15th goal of the year on assists from John Gelatt and Ryan Poorman.
“We came alive in the third,” Letizia said. “We had a good shot volume, but we had too many one-and-dones and didn’t get to some rebounds that we could have.”
The Nordiques capped off the scoring with just over a minute to play on Cannon Green’s empty-net goal that was assisted by Fox and Outen.
The squads will conclude the two-game series at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“We have to be much more urgent and engaged when the puck drops tomorrow,” Letizia said.
