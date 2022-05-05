ALTOONA, Pa. – Northern Cambria is the epitome of the team that doesn’t just live within its means, it thrives within them.
This season, the Colts have put up runs and hits with uncanny regularity in winning nine of their 11 starts, and that theme continued in the quarterfinals of the Curve Invitational baseball tournament on Thursday afternoon.
Northern Cambria scored five times in the second inning against United on just three singles, taking advantage of a hit batsmen and a couple of Lions errors and riding it to an 8-5 win at Peoples Natural Gas Field in a game that also counted in the Heritage Conference standings.
“We’re aggressive, very aggressive. In terms of batting and baserunning, too,” Colts senior center fielder Zach Taylor said. “We make (opposing) teams go haywire. It’s really rambunctious, and throws them off.”
Taylor scored two runs – one in the pivotal second and another insurance run in the sixth after United trimmed a 6-1 deficit to 6-5 – on a single, a hit by pitch and a walk, stealing two bases.
Later on Thursday, the Colts dropped a 2-1 decision to Portage. Because of the heavy rain in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, all the quarterfinals were moved to Thursday along with the semis and the championship game was proactively canceled.
Northern Cambria coach Brian Bougher, though, felt his young team gained invaluable experience along with its conference win and a chance to play in a minor-league ballpark.
“Any game where it’s close and you have a team coming back like they did, that’s going to build character,” Bougher said. “I think our emotions got to us. We were amped up. Then we got out to that lead and got a little too comfortable. We can’t take our foot off the gas.
“They muscled through it, though.”
United slipped to 7-5 overall.
“We made mistakes. When we do that, we usually beat ourselves,” Lions coach Doug McNulty said. “You want to get up four or five runs on them because they swing the bats pretty well and can score a lot in a hurry. We thought they’d probably be an up-and-comer this year.”
The Lions outhit the Colts 11-7, but left 11 runners on base, including two in the fifth. They got the first two hitters on in the top of the seventh before Bougher brought in senior ace Josh Miller to shut the door, getting the save for Ethan Krawcion.
Pitt-Johnstown signee Ben Tomb was 3-for-4 for the Lions, while Jon Henry, Wade Plowman and Caden McCully had two apiece.
“We just didn’t string enough hits together,” Tomb said.
Tomb led off the third with a single to spark a four-run rally on five singles, but Josh Yachtis and Miller kept United from ever pulling even.
After a scoreless first, Northern Cambria erupted in the second. Miller singled and moved to second when Yachtis was hit by a pitch before scoring when the Lions threw the ball away trying to turn a double play on Ben Messina’s grounder.
After another error, Brad Valeria stroked a two-RBI single to center. The freshman right fielder was the only Colt with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 and scoring twice.
“I started the year with one hit, maybe two. It was all in my head. I couldn’t get out of my head,” Valeria said. “I was thinking, ‘I have to hit the ball. I have to get up there, stay loose, make contact and find the gaps.’ I’ve had that mentality and the last few games, what do you know, I started hitting.”
Valeria and Taylor, who was hit by a pitch, scored on Krawcion’s ground single to left.
Northern Cambria was a District 6 Class 2A playoff team in 2021, but three losses by three runs or fewer in the regular season resulted in an eighth seed and a 4-3 loss at Portage in the opening postseason game. The opportunistic Colts are contending for a top-four seed and a quarterfinal home game this time around, though.
“We’re more lively than we were last year. We can pick up ourselves more,” Krawcion said. “At the start of the season, we knew we were going to have a good team. As the weeks progressed, we knew that we could do whatever we wanted to.”
