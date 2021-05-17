CRESSON – Meyersdale has made winning the WestPAC softball championship something of a custom, and the Red Raiders weren’t about to let a little thing like a global shutdown because of a pandemic break the habit.
“You just want to keep the tradition going, and you want our freshmen to have a legacy to keep going,” Red Raider senior Tara Knopsnyder said.
Just like they were stringing hits together against Portage in the top of the third inning, the Raiders continue to string together conference titles.
Meyersdale scored all its runs in that one frame and made the most of it, winning the WestPAC championship game for the third time in a row, 5-2, at Mount Aloysius College on Monday afternoon. The Red Raiders improved to 16-0.
“We had one great inning,” Meyersdale coach Tim Miller said, “and that was enough.”
Meyersdale first baseman Zoe Hetz, left, puts out Portage’s Lauren Shaffer at first base in the top of the second inning of the WestPAC championship game in Cresson, PA., Monday, May 17, 2021.
Portage’s Maddy Hudak, bottom, safely advances to third base under Meyersdale third baseman Amelia Kretchman in the top of the second inning of the WestPAC championship game in Cresson, PA., Monday, May 17, 2021.
Meyersdale’s Laurel Daniels advances to third base on a double by teammate Zoe Hetz in the top of the second inning of the WestPAC championship game against Portage, in Cresson, PA., Monday, May 17, 2021.
Portage first baseman Paige Phillips, left, collides with Meyersdale’s Emily Abraham at first base in the top of the third inning of the WestPAC championship game in Cresson, PA., Monday, May 17, 2021. Abraham reached, and advanced to second on the play.
Portage center fielder Kenna Redfern misplays a ball hit by Meyersdale’s Maci Moore, resulting in a 2-RBI double in the top of the third inning of the WestPAC championship game in Cresson, PA., Monday, May 17, 2021.
Meyersdale’s Maci Moore, right, reacts after hitting a 2-RBI double in the top of the third inning of the WestPAC championship game in Cresson, PA., Monday, May 17, 2021. At left is Portage second baseman Lauren Shaffer.
Portage third baseman Karli Karalfa stops a pickoff throw as Meyersdale’s Laurel Daniels slides safely into third base on a single by teammate Zoe Hetz in the top of the third inning of the WestPAC championship game in Cresson, PA., Monday, May 17, 2021.
It was a perfect storm of a stanza in the third for the Raiders, who batted around after falling behind 1-0, getting four of their eight hits while also benefiting from the only three errors Portage committed. Knopsnyder and fellow senior Olivia Miller delivered two-run singles.
“Hits are contagious,” Knopsnyder said. “Once someone gets a hit, they just keep rolling. That’s usually how it goes.”
Amelia Kretchman started things off innocently enough with a bloop to center. Raider No. 9 hitter Emily Abraham tried to bunt Kretchman into scoring position, but the ball was thrown away, putting runners at second and third for Knopsnyder.
Knopsnyder lined a single to plate Kretchman and Abraham and then moved to second when the ball bounced away from Makenna Redfern in the outfield. Portage lefty Maryn Swank retired the next two Raiders and got Laurel Daniels to hit a high fly to right that got lost by the Mustangs’ Lexi Slanoc.
Zoe Hetz followed with another single and moved to second on an unsuccessful throw to try to get Daniels out at third. Miller then hit a cue-shot pop that fell just behind first to drive in the last two runs.
It was only Portage’s fourth loss in 20 starts.
The Mustangs scored a run in the second when Rachael Chobany tripled in Karli Karalfa, who drew a leadoff walk. They got a run back in the sixth when Swank singled and scored on Paige Phillips’ infield hit.
However, the Mustangs also left seven on base and missed a big opportunity in the bottom of the third when Lauren Shaffer was hit by Maddy Hudak’s hard grounder for the first out and Hudak was called out on a bang-bang play at the plate, as Knopsnyder relayed a throw from Abraham in right to catcher Alix Tipton.
“We’re going to force you to make good plays, and they made those plays today,” Portage coach Brian Randall said.
Hudak was 3-for-4 for the Mustangs, while Swank and Chobany each came up with two hits.
Knopsnyder pitched the first six innings to get the win. In the seventh, Miller gave the ball to freshman Isabella Donaldson, who snared Shaffer’s screaming liner to start the stanza and ended up retiring Portage on three pitches for the save.
“I feel amazing. I’m glad I got to do it with this team. I feel this is a great team,” Kretchman said of winning the title. “We have a lot of talent, and each player brings their own talent to the table, and we all back each other up.”
It was the first WestPAC medal for Kretchman, a sophomore who couldnít play last year because of the pandemic but came up with two hits. Hetz also had two hits, including a double; she’s one of three freshmen who started for the Raiders.
“I was very nervous. I kept taking deep breaths, and my team was there to calm me down,” Hetz said. “It feels really good to win as a freshman, because that’s the only way you can win them all.”
For the Raiders, though, as much as they enjoy winning the WestPAC, they’re hoping Monday’s success is just the first step on the way to something greater.
“It’s always a goal to win this, but we need to stay hungry,” Knopsnyder said. “We’re glad we won, but there’s still more to come.”
