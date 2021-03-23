CORAOPOLIS – The Portage Area High School boys basketball team went head to head with District 7 power Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Tuesday night in the PIAA Class 2A semifinal round.
But after forging a tie just over two minutes into the third quarter, the District 6 champion Mustangs fell off the pace set by junior Jake DiMichele and the Chargers.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart used its height advantage, speed and a solid showing on the free-throw line to pull away in a 74-50 victory at Moon Area High School.
“A very special group of kids. A very special group of families,” Mustangs coach Travis Kargo said after his team finished 21-4 and one game away from a trip to Hershey on Friday. “These kids gave everything they had every day for years and they’ll continue to do that.
“Hopefully, they took something away from playing Portage Mustang basketball because I know how much I’m going to take away from coaching them.”
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart improved to 23-0 and will make the program’s second trip to the PIAA championship at the Giant Center against District 12’s Constitution, a 62-60 victor over Old Forge.
Tuesday’s game was moved from Our Lady of the Sacred Heart to Moon Area High because of a water main break, Portage Principal Ralph Cecere said.
“Anytime you go to Hershey, it’s special,” said Chargers coach Mike Rodriguez, who is well-known in the region as the former head coach of the Windber boys program and a former assistant at Forest Hills. “The fact that we haven’t lost a game, it sounds cliche but we say, ‘One game at a time, one game at a time, one game at a time.’ ”
DiMichele had 34 points and nine rebounds. The 6-foot-3 guard seemed to hit one big shot after another, especially each time the Mustangs rallied.
“He’s special,” Rodriguez said. “He’s a tremendous basketball player. He’s only a junior. He’s also a joy to coach. I’m fortunate to have some great kids.”
OLSH senior Dante Spadafora had 15 points, with 13 coming from the free-throw line. Dawson Summers, a 6-4 junior, had 11 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Bryson Kirschner, a 6-3 sophomore, had 10 points and nine boards for the Chargers.
“We knew coming in we could compete,” Kargo said. “We knew we could play with them. Tonight, they made some more plays than us.
“I thought the physicality overall affected our guys more than it affected their guys.
“That happens a lot when teams come down this way. It’s a physical game. We knew that and we didn’t back down.”
Portage junior Kaden Claar had 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Senior Preston Rainey had 15 points for the Mustangs.
“We came into this game ready to play, ready to fight,” Claar said. “They’re a really good team. Got to give respect to them and wish them good luck going to Hershey.
“They’re a good team so to fight with them and battle with them is an accomplishment for us.”
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart built an early 18-11 advantage after DiMichele scored with 2:09 left in the opening quarter. But the Mustangs battled back to within 18-16 via Gavin Gouse’s 3-pointer with 30 seconds showing.
Portage opened the second quarter with a basket by Claar to tie the game at 18-all and a field goal by Mason Kargo to put the Mustangs in front 20-18 at 6:33.
Claar’s 3-pointer pushed the margin to 23-20. But OLSH’s DiMichele hit back-to-back 3-pointers and a field goal to give the Chargers a 28-23 lead at 4:36.
The Chargers led 35-27 at halftime.
Portage got out to a 10-2 spurt to open the third quarter and tied the score at 37 on Demetri Miller’s basket inside with 5:46 on the clock.
Once again, DiMichele put his team back in front. The Chargers finished the quarter on a 12-3 run to lead 49-40 entering the final quarter.
“What a job Travis has done over there at Portage,” Rodriguez said. “His two boys are tremendous. Kaden Claar is a wonderful basketball player. They’ve had an amazing season.
“I know a lot of his people who live in Windber and Johnstown. They were here.
“I don’t think they were here to cheer for us, but after the game there was a lot of hugs. You feel bad. I wasn’t going to lay down and give them the game, but I’m so proud of them as well. They’re a tremendous group of kids, a great effort, a great basketball team. They’ve had a dream season as well. If that isn’t ‘Hoosiers,’ I don’t know what is.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
