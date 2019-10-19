ARMAGH – The 25-0 score of Friday’s game at Thomas Madill Field wasn’t the most important number on the minds of those on the United Lions’ sideline as their battle with Marion Center rolled toward halftime.
That number was one, as in one healthy substitute on the Lions’ bench after two players exited the game during Marion Center’s lone possession of the second quarter. That attrition prompted United to concede the game to the Stingers as it fell to 0-9 on the season.
“We had those injuries that took us down to 12 players, and for safety reasons there was just no way we could finish,” United coach Kevin Marabito said. “It was one of those nights where there was nothing we could do. We have to look out for the safety of the kids, and that’s what the decision came down to.”
The Lions, who had forfeited games to Ligonier Valley and Homer-Center earlier this season, started Friday’s with 14 available players. According to the team’s coach, the status of Friday’s kickoff was never in question, but the dire numbers situation got to be too much during the first half.
“We felt we could give it our best shot,” Marabito said. “The kids work hard. We knew it was going to be a daunting task to try to stay up with them, because Marion Center is a very good football team. We took our chances, but early on those injuries, it was too much.”
A game getting called at halftime was a first-time experience for Marabito and his counterpart.
“I give United credit,” Stingers coach Adam Rising said. “Those boys have stuck with it throughout the season ... You hear of other teams that have have 19, 20 that have already forfeited. I give Coach Marabito, his staff and his players credit, between what happened at the beginning of the season and everything that they’re enduring; I give them a lot of prayers and thoughts that get some kids back and healthy and that they can finish out the season.”
Marion Center (7-2) scored on three of its four possessions while running just 18 plays on Friday. The Stingers cracked the scoreboard as Keegan Whitfield powered in from the 1 to finish a swift 65-yard march opened by a 28-yard run by Garet Wells and a 30-yard scamper by Gaven Palko.
After Brady Tonkin picked off a Hunter Cameron pass, Marion Center turned the ball over on downs at United’s 10-yard line.
With the Lions offense losing 5 yards in its three plays, a punt from the end zone was blocked to increase the Stingers’ lead as Clayton Coble pounced on the loose ball.
Another United interception – this time by Ty Ryen – set the guests up at the Lions’ 20 where a three-play drive with Ryen’s 15-yard strike to Jonah Vaglia pushing the lead to 19-0 after Jocilyn Thompson’s point-after kick.
After forcing a United punt, Marion Center struck its final offensive blow as Wells dashed in from 43 yards out, giving him 97 yards on six rushes.
Palko had 53 yards on three attempts. United’s ensuing possession saw the hosts chew up the remaining 7 minutes and 42 seconds with 13 rushes against the Marion Center reserves as Reese Brendlinger carried the ball 10 times.
By that point, the halftime concession was known on both sidelines, setting up the early handshake line.
“At that point when we got the call from (United Athletic Director Cullen Stokes) that halftime was going to be it,” Rising said. “We got all of our younger guys in.
“They gave us everything they have.”
The Lions’ scheduled crossover clash with winless Conemaugh Valley is slated for Friday at United. The Blue Jays – also 0-9 – forfeited Saturday’s game against Portage, marking the third time that Conemaugh Valley has forfeited this season. Marabito notes that his team’s status is a developing situation.
“We’ve just got to evaluate how serious the injuries are and whether Conemaugh Valley can play or not,” Marabito said. “So, it’s going to be up in the air … Hopefully we can. If we can’t, that’s just the way it goes.”
