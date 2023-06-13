JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Ethan Black balanced training for two sports during the past few months, with an eye on both present and future objectives.
The Conemaugh Township High School senior checked off a significant box while earning the title as fastest boys sprinter in the PIAA Class 2A. Black repeated as state champion in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and he also anchored the Indians’ gold-medal 400-meter relay squad’s comeback victory in the PIAA Championship Meet.
The Indians receiver also followed a regimen to improve his strength in preparation for his role as a preferred walk-on with the Penn State University football team this fall.
That’s why Black felt so comfortable as part of the North squad practice at Richland High School’s Herlinger Field for the 1st Summit Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic, which will be played at 7 p.m. Friday at Trojan Stadium in Johnstown.
“Great to be back here. This is where my love is,” Black said as a light rain fell. “I love playing football. To be here with these guys, they’re all all-stars, most of them it’s their last game as an organized game. It’s great to spend time with them.”
Black closed his high school track career at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium on Memorial Day weekend.
He repeated as state champ in the 100-meter dash with a 10.55 and set a PIAA Class 2A record in the 200 with a time of 21.07. Black anchored the Indians’ 400 relay squad and pulled ahead down the stretch as Township won gold with a 42.5.
Even as track season progressed, Black built his strength and stamina for football. It was a balancing act.
“In football, I still have to maintain my speed,” Black said. “It’s really finding that strength so I can as best as possible maintain the speed that I have.
“A lot of it is explosive lifting, sled work, staying quick and exploding in all of my lifts.”
The Nittany Lions coaching staff followed the gold-medal performances by Black, who also earned his second straight Cory Isenberg Memorial Track and Field Award presented by The Tribune-Democrat.
“They all congratulated me after the track meet,” Black said of Penn State’s coaches. “I’m reaching out to them to get some workout programs. Everything is with Penn State now.”
Of course, there still is the Lantzy game.
Black is only one marquee name on a North roster that includes the area’s 2022 leading rusher and scorer – Windber’s John Shuster, who rushed for 2,669 yards and scored 38 touchdowns and 234 points for the District 5 Class 1A champion Ramblers.
The area’s leading receiver, Northern Cambria’s Peyton Myers caught 66 passes for 1,132 yards on the District 6 Class 1A-winning Colts. Black was right behind him in the receiving stats, with 56 receptions for 884 yards.
“Everyone on the field is a key weapon. Everyone is a fast, good athlete,” said Northern Cambria’s Owen Bougher, a North quarterback. “I’m just looking forward to get everything going together and have a good offense.”
Ligonier Valley’s Haden Sierocky had more than 2,000 all-purpose yards in the WPIAL and will play slot receiver. Northern Cambria’s Xander Dolansky caught 31 passes for 446 yards.
Richland’s Sam Penna, who threw for 2,114 yards at quarterback as a senior on the undefeated LHAC champion Rams, moved back to the slot position he played as an underclassman for the Lantzy game.
“We got those two (Black and Myers) burning the inside, then you have me and Sierocky in the slots, and a couple other guys who are doing really good things,” Penna said.
“Then, you’ve got quarterbacks like Owen and (Tanner) Shirley, who are very good throwing the ball. There are a lot of weapons on our offense.”
Bougher, who had an area-best 2,293 passing yards, and Conemaugh Township’s Shirley, who passed for 1,574 yards despite missing a month due to a knee injury, will share quarterback duties.
“Offensively, it’s exciting to have your own quarterback in the game,” Shutty said of Bougher. “It’s been a journey with Owen. I’ve known him since he was in eighth grade and got to see him develop, and here I am getting to see him and coach him in his last game.
“It’s been helpful that we have Peyton Myers and Xander Dolansky on that side of the ball,” Shutty said. “We have a lot of guys who are familiar with the things we like to do and the things that what we want to implement.”
