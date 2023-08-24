NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – Coming from almost nowhere to win the District 6 Class 1A championship in 2022 didn’t satisfy the hunger of the Northern Cambria High School football players.
In fact, if anything, it just seems to have whetted the Colts’ appetites.
“I think the Heritage (Conference) title would be something nice to bring home,” Northern Cambria senior running back/linebacker Jack Sheredy said.
“We can go back to districts and win that again, but I think we need to start out off with the goal of trying to win the Heritage. We need to beat teams one by one. We can’t have our guys looking ahead and trying to win the game two weeks from now.”
With 14 letterwinners and about half the starters back from the squad that went 10-4 and upended Penns Manor to capture the program’s first district title, there are plenty of legitimate reasons to believe Northern Cambria should be right in the mix to contend in what appears to be a wide-open Heritage Conference and to contend for back-to-back District 6 titles.
Sheredy rushed for 672 yards and six touchdowns in 2022 and ranked second on the defense with 16 tackles for loss. Junior Ty Dumm hauled in 11 touchdown passes. He was in a battle in camp with senior Ethan Donatelli to take over for the graduated Owen Bougher as the Colts’ quarterback, but will start somewhere on both sides of the ball.
Seniors Austin Amsdell and Dawson Shutty are returning multi-year starters at guard. Shutty’s been in the starting lineup since he was a freshman, and four starters are back on the offensive line.
Donatelli registered three sacks in 2022, while junior Caleb Dolney picked off four passes, helping key an opportunistic Colts defense that forced 29 turnovers.
The pieces are there, and, according to Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty, the Colts aren’t resting on their laurels.
“Our returning players really, really put a great effort into getting even better in the offseason,” Coach Shutty said. “That’s something you want as a coach, when you know the kids are putting the work in without you even telling them.
“Just to have that experience from last year and to know what it takes and to pass that down to the guys that are stepping up this year is huge. The returnees are spread out (across the positions). That’s important.”
The Colts do have some big shoes to fill. Bougher passed for more than 2,000 yards in 2022. Peyton Myers compiled more than 1,000 receiving yards and picked off seven passes.
Cody Dumm and Ben Janosko teamed for 10 sacks.
This year’s players, though, are eager to carve their own names into Colts history and show that 2022 wasn’t a fluke.
“It gives us motivation, but it also makes us determined to have the same turnout we had last year,” Donatelli said. “I just want to be a guy that can provide for the team, a guy that can make plays when they need to be made and also be a playmaker.
“We have to battle adversity and work together as a team. There are going to be times when things aren’t going to go our way. We just have to stick together and fight through it.”
After improving by six wins from 2021 to 2022, the Colts realize they won’t be catching anyone off-guard this fall. As reigning district champs, their games have become the date a lot of opponents have circled, a win that could make a foe’s season.
“All of us know we have a target,” Dawson Shutty said. “We know people are coming after us, people that want revenge. They’re going to be coming at us twice as hard. We can’t get too comfortable. There’s a lot of work still to go.”
