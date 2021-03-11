WINDBER – The Windber High School boys basketball team had plenty of opportunities to advance in the District 5 Class 2A semifinal round on Wednesday night.
But too many shots and free throws missed the mark for the host Ramblers, especially during the decisive final eight minutes.
Northern Bedford capitalized.
The Black Panthers made clutch plays and hit their own late free throws to beat the Ramblers 42-38.
“After all the action and all the up and down and all those things, a lot of times basketball games come down to layups and free throws. Unfortunately, we came up on the short end of that tonight,” Windber coach Steve Slatcoff said after his second-seeded team closed a 12-6 season.
Windber went 5-of-14 on the free throw line in the game and the Ramblers were 2-of-8 in the fourth quarter with five chances to tie the game on the line.
“Windber took us out of our game,” Northern Bedford coach Randy Meck said. “Their kids play with heart. No. 2’s (Aiden Gray) defense on our point guard was tremendous.
“I told the kids going into this, we were even with Windber and this is anybody’s ballgame. I had a feeling it would come down to the last possession, and that’s exactly what happened. We made one more play than they did.”
Third-seeded Northern Bedford will take a 12-6 record into a Thursday night Inter-County Conference playoff game against Williamsburg, which was beaten in the District 6 title game by Bishop Carroll Catholic on Tuesday night.
After the conference game, the Black Panthers will face Conemaugh Township in the District 5 Class 2A title game on Saturday. Conemaugh Township beat Everett 57-41 in a Wednesday semifinal.
“We can’t even think about Conemaugh Township,” Meck said. “We have Williamsburg, they’re 14-2, for the ICC (Thursday night). We have to get ready for that one and then get ready for Township.”
No Northern Bedford player scored in double digits, but seven players reached the scoring column, led by Thad Leidy’s nine points.
“Honestly, I thought Windber outhustled us in the first half,” Meck said. “I was disappointed. We were lucky only to be down three (19-16).”
The Ramblers were led by Blake Klosky’s 14 points. Aiden Gray had 13 points.
Windber led 30-27 entering the fourth quarter, and was up 33-29 after a Klosky basket at 7:08.
But the Black Panthers had 3-pointers by Dakota Claar and Caleb Diehl, the second one putting Northern Bedford in front 35-33 with 5:55 showing.
Leidy went 4-of-4 on the line in the fourth, and Northern Bedford was 7-of-9 in the final quarter.
“Defensively, we felt like we played well enough to win a basketball game,” Slatcoff said. “Unfortunately we weren’t able to put the ball in the basket enough tonight.”
Slatcoff said his underclassmen lineup must use the disappointment of a home playoff loss to take a step forward.
“This is interscholastic athletics. It’s a learning experience,” Slatcoff said. “We don’t have any seniors on the roster right now. So, this has got to be one of those things that helps to light that fire and motivate them through an offseason. Not just a couple days, but through the offseason, working to get better so they help our team get better.
“We’ve got some guys in that locker room prepared to do that.”
