LOYSBURG – Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr. had seen plenty of Northern Bedford running back Dalton Smith throughout a week of preparation for Friday’s District 5 Class A playoff game.
But the video, Penna said, didn’t truly reveal just how good Smith is.
The Northern Bedford senior rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns and caught a pass for another TD in the Black Panthers’ 35-14 victory over the Indians.
“They’re really balanced,” Penna said. “(Smith) is really physical. Having two tapes and no common opponents, it’s really hard to tell how good he is on tape. He’s heck of a player, very physical, a very good downhill runner.
“They have a nice complement of guys,” the Township coach added. “If you sell out for the run, they’re going to hurt you with the pass. I thought they were really balanced and we started out really slow.”
Northern Bedford senior quarterback Thad Leidy completed 15 of 26 passes for 227 yards, a touchdown and one interception. The 6-1 Black Panthers collected 226 rushing yards to total 453 net yards of offense.
“All the time in practice we’re practicing passing, we’re practicing running,” Northern Bedford’s Smith said. “We do a little bit of both. That makes for a great team, balance on both sides.”
Northern Bedford, which scored 21 straight points in the third quarter to break open a one-touchdown game, will face rival Tussey Mountain next week for the 5-A title at Hollidaysburg.
Conemaugh Township (3-3) will move back into the regular season and has a tentative date with United, Penna said.
“The first half, looking online at their size, there was a lot of 6-3, 270; 6-3, 300,” Northern Bedford coach Garry Black said of the stature of Conemaugh Township’s linemen. “They were bigger than us. In the first half we spread it out. We tried to confuse them and get them looking in different directions.
“We came out on fire in the first quarter. The second quarter didn’t go our way. We knew after we got them running around a little bit, let’s try to wear them down and pound them.”
Northern Bedford took over at midfield following a Township punt and scored eight plays later on Smith’s 2-yard run. Collin Yeatts made it 7-0 with his extra-point kick at 6:23. Leidy had completions of 8, 17 and 15 yards and his own 12-yard run to set up the score.
Smith scored from 6 yards out on the first play of the second quarter, giving the Black Panthers a 14-0 advantage at 11:54. Leidy passed to Smith, who eluded tacklers and managed to keep his footing on a 48-yard gain to the 8-yard line to highlight the drive.
Northern Bedford was poised to build on the lead after a 29-yard pass to Brady Clark converted a third-and-28, and Smith ran 24 and 16 yards to the 26.
But Conemaugh Township’s Tyler Poznanski intercepted a pass and the Indians took over at their own 12.
A 15-yard facemask penalty on Northern Bedford helped the Indians get out of a hole, and sophomore Tanner Shirley connected with sophomore Ethan Black, and the receiver broke free to the end zone, completing a 54-yard scoring pass. A.J. Smolen’s extra point pulled the Indians within 14-7 with 3:10 left in the opening half.
“No quit in these kids,” Penna said. “They played really hard. We were able to dial up a play and go in 14-7 at the half. The way we played in the first half, we were pretty happy about that. That long drive (to open the third quarter) hurt us. This is a quality opponent. We knew that coming in, and they just got the best of us.”
Smith had a 2-yard TD run on the first drive of the third quarter and Northern Bedford led 21-7 at 8:17.
“We needed a stop there,” Penna said.
The touchdown boosted the Black Panthers.
“Any time during halftime it doesn’t matter what the score is, we have a ‘we’re down seven’ mentality,” Black said. “We were up seven, but we acted like we were down seven. The goal was to come out – we got the ball first – we had to put points on the board.”
Cadin Ebersole’s 5-yard touchdown run with 5:09 left in the third quarter gave the Black Panthers a 28-7 lead.
“When we came out in the second half we knew we had to step it up a little bit and finish it off,” Smith said. “That’s what we did. That’s a great feeling. It’s awesome to be able to play four years of varsity football and come out here your last senior home game and give it all you have.”
Leidy found Smith on a 10-yard TD pass with 1:24 left in the third quarter. Yeatts made it 35-7.
“The key to the second half was our kicking game,” Black said. “We pinned them at the 20 or inside every time, touchbacks and one they had to start at about the 2-yard line. They couldn’t get out of their own end zone. We had short fields. I want to make sure to give credit to Collin Yeatts for a great job of kicking off.”
Conemaugh Township closed with a 19-play, 80-yard march capped by senior Seth Rosey’s 1-yard touchdown run with 8:02 left. Shirley finished 15 of 28 for 184 passing yards and a touchdown to boost an offense that netted only 19 yards on 24 rushes.
“I was really proud of our progress,” Penna said. “It was still against their 1’s (starters). It was a nice drive to finish. We just got ourselves in too big of a hole.
“We were able to throw the ball a little bit,” Penna added. “We were starting to get some protection. Tanner is a sophomore. He’s growing on the job, week in and week out. He made some plays with a lot of pressure.”
