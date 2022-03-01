Everything went according to plan for Windber through three quarters in the District 5 Class 2A girls championship on Tuesday.
Unfortunately for the Ramblers, everything unraveled in a hurry at the onset of the fourth.
Northern Bedford County’s Evie Long scored a season-high 24 points off the bench, including 10 in the fourth, and the Black Panthers outscored Windber 22-8 in the final period to come from behind and upset Windber 55-46.
The third-seeded Black Panthers (17-8) deprived the Ramblers of their second straight title and seized their first district championship since 2007.
“It was a new experience for us,” Northern Bedford coach Jon Ewart said.
“I could tell we were a little bit tense, and that sort of carried through that first quarter. We got settled in a little bit and started getting back to some fundamental basketball. We started to dictate the game versus letting Windber dictate it to us.”
After Long’s layup in transition tied the game at 38-all, she gave Northern Bedford its first lead with a pair of free throws in the midst of a personal 6-0 run with 4:54 remaining.
Almost two minutes later with the top-seeded Ramblers down four, sophomore Mariah Andrews, who had a team-high 15 points, connected on a 3-pointer to get the Ramblers within one.
But it wasn’t nearly enough to keep up as they shot a mere 2 of 15 from the field in the fourth.
“I think we’ll search for those answers at practice,” Windber coach Cory Pavlosky said about what went wrong offensively in the second half.
“We’re not sure. We were taking, I don’t want to say ill-advised shots, but we were taking shots that we weren’t really used to.”
Senior Gina Gaye added 13 points, but just two in the second half, for the Ramblers (22-4).
Northern Bedford, which went 12 of 14 from the free throw line in the fourth, sealed it with an 11-3 run in the final three minutes.
Windber went up by as many as 13 early in the second quarter, but Long, who also scored 10 points in the second, willed the Panthers to within two, 26-24, at the break.
“Evie had a fantastic game,” said Ewart. “She’s been playing really solid for us. Her athleticism and intensity, it’s a huge spark for us when she goes onto the floor. Other girls feed off of it.”
Andrews hit a 3-pointer to push Windber’s lead to 34-27 late in the third, but after going into the fourth up 38-33, the Ramblers did not score until Harmony Jablon hit two free throws with 3:54 left.
Northern Bedford will play the fifth seed out of the WPIAL when the PIAA Tournament commences next Tuesday.
Windber, which had its 17-game winning streak snapped, will attempt to begin a new streak when it opens the state playoffs with the No. 2 seed from District 6, which will be either Bishop McCort or Homer-Center.
“They can feel salty about this one a little bit. They can let it sting, and I think they will,” said Pavlosky on his team’s mentality moving forward. “Hopefully, they come out, and with the next opponent, take care of business and try to advance to the second round like they did last year. They enjoyed that ride, so hopefully we’re up for that challenge.”
