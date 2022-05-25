BOSWELL, Pa. – A year after a 7-12 season that ended in a 10-run mercy rule playoff loss, the North Star High School baseball team has reversed its fortunes.
Behind the strong pitching of sophomore left-hander Cayden Turner, the second-seeded Cougars defeated third-seeded Windber 3-1 on Wednesday. A year ago in the postseason, the Ramblers pulled away from the Cougars.
“It came full circle,” first-year North Star head coach Jake Klukaszewski said. “My first real memory of these guys was last year at Windber when they beat us in the playoffs. I kind of had a chip on my shoulder coming in and I wanted us to do the same thing.
“For it to come full circle and us being able to do that is really special.”
North Star (15-4) has won nine straight games on the field and 10 in a row including a forfeit victory. The Cougars will face top-seeded Everett (17-2), an 8-0 winner over fourth-seeded Conemaugh Township.
Windber closed an 11-8 season.
“There was a point in our season where we were sitting at 4-4 and were outscored 45-14 in a three-game stretch,” Windber coach Dan Clark said. “Things weren’t looking great. I give all the credit in the world to our kids for not letting things go off the deep end at that point in time.
“They worked hard every day and were able to come in and secure a playoff spot and finish with 11 wins.”
Turner had a big role in preventing the Ramblers from notching a 12th victory.
He scattered six hits while striking out five and walking two in 6 1/3 scoreless innings. Turner reached 102 pitches while recording the first out of the seventh inning and was relieved by Connor Yoder, who allowed one hit and a run while striking out one and walking one.
“I was mostly relying on my fastball location on the outside corner,” Turner said. “They sometimes couldn’t hit it. Getting my changeup located low and away significantly helped me.”
Turner also started against the Ramblers in an 11-1 road win on April 14. He didn’t pitch in North Star’s 10-9 victory over visiting Windber on May 5.
“It’s really hard to beat a team three times in one season,” Turner said. “It shows the amount of work our team is putting in and how it helps us by staying focused during a game no matter what happens.”
Windber starter Joe Reynolds also was effective, allowing only four hits in five innings, while striking out three and walking two. Reliever Andrew Scalia tossed a scoreless frame.
“Both (starting) pitchers really went at it,” Clark said. “A ton of strikes on both sides of the ball. You can’t give enough credit to Joey, Andrew and Cayden. A lot of good defense played as well. The balls that were put in play were put in play pretty hard. A lot of defensive plays made around.
“In these tight games, it’s going to be the team that blinks first.”
North Star scored twice in the second inning. Bradon Livingston singled and Glen Griffith walked before Andrew Retassie’s sacrifice bunt and Vance Kimmel’s sacrifice fly to right. Jeremy Mack singled in a run.
The Cougars made it 3-0 via Turner’s run-scoring single in the bottom of the fifth.
“I was just waiting to see if there was anything I could drive,” Turner said. “I took it right back up the middle.”
Windber capitalized on John Shuster’s seventh-inning walk, which was followed by a stolen base and a throwing error to put him on third base. Anthony Domineck smacked his second single of the game to drive in Shuster.
Domineck was the only multiple-hit player, and Windber’s Cole Strick’s double was the only extra-base hit.
“We’re trying to just hit our stride at the right time,” Klukaszewski said. “At the beginning of the year, it was mainly the top of the lineup and the bottom of the lineup would have some timely hitting here and there.
“But (Andrew) Retassie has really grown up this year, and Vance Kimmel. For us to put it together from top to bottom in the lineup and have our pitchers throw strikes and play good defense, when you play fundamental baseball, that’s when you win games.”
