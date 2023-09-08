MEYERSDALE, Pa. – North Star coach Bob Landis entered Friday night's Inter-County Conference South Division game confident that his players would rebound from a heart-breaking, one-point loss last week.
The veteran Cougars coach and his staff simply asked their players to step up along the line, and Landis sought more balance after North Star relied heavily on the pass while only collecting a combined 114 rushing yards through two weeks.
The visiting Cougars delivered in a big way. North Star knocked Somerset County rival Meyersdale from the unbeaten ranks in no-doubt fashion, 33-0, on a rainy Friday night.
“We said early in the year that this was going to be a big game,” Landis said. “We figured we’d both be 2-0. We had a setback last week (in a 21-20 loss at Juniata Valley), but the guys bounced back and took care of business.”
North Star (2-1 overall) won its first Inter-County Conference South game of the season after opening against Moshannon Valley and Juniata Valley in the North. Meyersdale (2-1) lost for the first time this season after wins over Curwensville and Glendale in the North.
The Cougars posted one-sided statistical advantages over Meyersdale in rushing yards (389-141), passing yards (90-29), total offensive yards (479-170) and first downs (22-10).
Junior running back Ethan Smith rushed for 207 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries, and caught a 32-yard TD pass from senior quarterback Connor Yoder, who ran for 178 yards on 27 carries and completed 4 of 11 passes for 90 yards, one TD and one interception.
“We struggled last week, obviously. We all know that. But we went to work during the week and got stuff done tonight,” Smith said. “It was nice seeing the holes, having cutbacks.”
The Cougars dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides.
“Our line last week struggled with some things (Juniata Valley) did last week. We challenged them to come out and play football this week,” Landis said. “I think they did.
“Connor (Yoder) and Smith had big nights because of those six guys – the five (linemen) and the tight end. Our outside guys blocked well, too.”
North Star took control of the contest early as the Cougars defense didn’t allow a Meyersdale first down until a personal foul moved the chains with just under 5 minutes left in the opening half. By then, the Red Raiders trailed 20-0.
Smith (13-119) and Yoder (16-96) combined to rush for 215 first-half yards. Yoder had all 90 of his passing yards through two quarters.
The Cougars limited the Red Raiders to 35 yards on the ground in the first half and no yards through the air.
“Despite what they’ve shown throughout the first two weeks with the run game, they definitely brought it tonight with both of their guys back there,” Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson said of North Star. “We knew Mr. Smith was going to be an issue if he got going. We obviously know what Yoder can do throwing the ball and running the ball.
“They both presented a challenge to us that we really couldn’t adjust and buckle down.”
Meyersdale’s Malachi Carr intercepted Yoder on the fourth play of the game, giving the Red Raiders good field position at the Cougars 38-yard line. They capitalize, and Blake Marteney’s punt pinned North Star at its own 8-yard line.
Yoder hit Garrett Tunstall for 24 yards, and Smith ran 54 yards to set up Yoder’s 6-yard TD run that made it 6-0 at 6:58.
Yoder hit Smith on a 32-yard scoring pass play with 5:01 left in the opening quarter. Bryson Durst’s conversion gave the Cougars a two-score advantage. Smith added a 10-yard touchdown run 5:59 before halftime to make it 20-0.
“Connor is a stud. I would do anything for Connor. He’s an animal,” said Smith, who scored on a 9-yard run with 2:48 left in the third and punched it in from 3 yards out to push the margin to 33-0 with 10:34 left in the game.
“Defensively, I thought we played outstanding,” said Landis, whose Cougars will host Tussey Mountain in Week 4. “The defensive side of the ball was a concern at the start of the year. Three weeks in, we’re playing good defense now.”
The Cougars’ first-team defense was phenomenal. Meyersdale had four of its 10 first downs and 82 of its 141 rushing yards in the fourth quarter mostly against reserves.
“Adversity definitely is the key word,” said Donaldson, whose team plays at Windber next week. “Character is shown by how you face adversity. Our backs are to the wall right now. We obviously have to respond to this adversity in the right way and get back on track.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.