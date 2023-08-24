BOSWELL, Pa. – The most experienced North Star team under four-year coach Bob Landis will take the field to begin the 2023 season. Years of rebuilding the program have the Cougars set up to take a step forward with eight starters back on each side of the ball.
Fourteen returning lettermen have Landis excited to see if his squad can continue its trajectory during the program’s first season in the Inter-County Conference.
“This is our fourth year here at North Star,” Landis said. “It seems like this year, a lot of the players are able to understand the verbiage and the scheme we’re trying to run. They seem more confident with it. They’ve had three full seasons of it now.
“The current senior class were freshmen when I came, so they’re very familiar with what we’re trying to do.
“It’s made implementation over the summer a little bit easier than it’s been the past couple years.”
Having experience back at key positions has North Star on the rise heading into 2023. The 2022 Cougars went 4-6 with victories over ICC members Meyersdale and West Branch.
“Obviously, we’re returning a lot,” Landis said. “We have a good nucleus back. We need some younger guys to step up. We’re excited to get started.”
Senior quarterback Connor Yoder is back for his fourth year as the starter. Yoder threw for 1,643 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2022. He added 332 yards and one score on 100 carries – plus 53 tackles on defense. Yoder has 3,719 career passing yards and 43 touchdowns to go with 1,623 rushing yards and nine scores.
“Obviously, returning a senior quarterback who’s been at the helm for three years will lend itself to the offense being probably a little bit ahead of the defense at the start of the season,” Landis said. “Offensively, everything runs through our quarterback position. He’s going to have to distribute the ball to the other players, and make good decisions with the football.
“He needs to lean on his experience and bring some of those guys along with him as far as getting in touch with other people and distribute the football.”
Junior Ethan Smith rumbled for 531 yards and five touchdowns on 69 carries, averaging 7.7 yards per tote. He added 25 catches for 405 yards and a team-best seven scores. Smith, who also amassed 63 tackles in 2022, produced 1,168 all-purpose yards and will be a key fixture on offense this fall.
“Ethan Smith is a dual-threat kid running the ball, receiving out of the backfield or in the slot,” Landis said. “We’ll move him around and try to get him the ball in space. He complements Yoder very well. That should be a nice 1-2 pair in the backfield for teams to deal with.”
Junior Jesse Samler tallied 66 stops in 2022, which was 30 fewer than graduated Cody Hause for the team lead. Samler will be counted on to make up for the lost production and lead the defense.
“Jesse replaces Cody Hause at middle linebacker,” Landis said. “We’re hopeful he’ll be able to step in there and fill in the shoes of Cody. We’re hopeful he’s going to be able to be a guy we can lean on defensively to kind of be the leader of that unit. Offensively, he plays tackle for us so he’ll help keep the quarterback upright and being able to run the football.”
Senior Ethan Eller supplied six sacks in 2022. Seniors Dylan Shroyer and Garrett Tunstall are key cogs on both sides of the ball. Tunstall caught 15 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns in 2022. Shroyer netted 27 tackles, and Tunstall added 21 stops.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat.
