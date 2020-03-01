A year ago, the North Star boys basketball team brought district gold back to Boswell for the first time in nearly a decade.
The present day Cougars were eager to maintain their status as District 5 Class AA champions on Saturday.
Led by senior Andy Zuchelli’s 30-point game, top-seeded North Star pulled away from third-seeded Windber 70-44 at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center.
“When you win one, it just makes you hungrier for the next one,” North Star coach Randy Schrock said. “I think the guys were really dialed in for this game.”
The 22-3 Cougars will play District 6 third-place Homer-Center in the PIAA Tournament next Saturday at a site and time to be announced. Windber closed a 15-8 season.
“Our shots were falling,” said Zuchelli, who scored a combined 87 points in three wins against Windber this season.
North Star made 4 of 6 3-point attempts in the first quarter and 6 of 10 in the opening half.
Overall, the Cougars hit 10 3s.
“The past week we had to prepare, we got a lot of shots up to prepare for this game,” Zuchelli said. “They fell tonight and it helped a lot.”
North Star led 18-11 after one quarter and 37-22 at halftime. The margin ballooned to 56-31 entering the final quarter.
“Credit to them,” Windber coach Steve Slatcoff said. “They’ve got some really talented offensive basketball players on their team. They’re here for a reason. We just needed to play better collectively defensively. We knew that coming in. Unfortunately we weren’t able to get the job done today.”
Junior Hunter Stevens had 17 points, and sophomore Brock Weimer had 10 points for the Cougars. Stevens had two dunks that drew a response from both his teammates and the crowd.
“I saw the opportunity to take it and throw them down, so I did it,” Stevens said of the slams.
“Everybody got amped up and it helped us go on a run. It kept the energy high and we never took our foot off the pedal.”
Senior Chase Vargo and sophomore Aiden Gray each scored 10 points for Windber. The Ramblers made their first trip to the District 5 championship game in 14 years and were trying to win the program’s first title since 2001.
“I’m proud of my kids,” Slatcoff said. “We’re proud of the steps we’re taking. When you’re trying to continue to build a program, you have to take steps in the right direction.
“You always have to be able to learn the tough lessons throughout that process. Unfortunately, today is one of those tough lessons.”
North Star has won back-to-back 5-AA crowns after ending a drought that dated to 2012. The Cougars had won six 5-AA titles from 2002 through 2011.
Schrock said competing for championships is the new standard in Boswell.
“When you get to be on this floor, it’s got to be your dream to do that every year,” he said of the Sports Center, the championship site for both District 5 and the WestPAC. “We’re hoping to continue to do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.