A few members on the North offense did not need a formal introduction to the 51st Ken Lantzy Finest 40 All-Star Classic.
Central Cambria’s Reece Werner and Ligonier Valley’s Nick Beitel were already well-acquainted with the contest and events associated throughout the week. The duo are eager to help the North prevail at 7 p.m. Friday at Windber Stadium.
“I was a water boy in the 2014 game,” said Werner, a member of the offensive line. “Since then, it was, ‘I want to play in this game.’
“I tried hard enough and worked hard to get here.”
Beitel is continuing a legacy started by his father, Roger, the longtime coach at Ligonier Valley who played in the Lantzy game in 1989. Zach Beitel, Nick’s older brother, was a member of the 2019 contest.
“It’s definitely cool,” Nick Beitel said. “My brother told me about it and how it is. He made some friendships he still has today from this game. I would always come when I was a kid and watch him. I always wanted to be a part of it and now I am. It’s pretty cool, and I’m looking forward to it.”
Nick Beitel accrued 3,038 all-purpose, 2,164 rushing and 354 receiving yards over his high school career. He will join Zach and recent Richland graduates Kellan Stahl and Aidan Thomas on the Washington & Jefferson College football team this fall.
“It’s really cool playing with Kellan as my quarterback because we’re going to the same college,” Nick Beitel said.
“To get a little bit of chemistry going early is really neat and nice. I’m just looking forward to Friday and see everything we can do.”
The North is led by Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic coach Justin Wheeler, who led the Marauders to their fourth PIAA title in 2021.
Originally, Werner was to suit up on the defensive line, but the Red Devil is manning a spot on the offensive side of the trenches this week.
“You’re one of the best on your team and you come onto a team where everybody is the best on their team,” Werner said. “It’s a crazy experience. Everyone knows what they’re doing. It’s fun.”
With Ligonier Valley joining the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) before the 2020 season, Nick Beitel was unfamiliar with some of his current teammates.
“We got a lot of guys I never played with or against,” Nick Beitel said. “It’s nice to be on the same team as them and get to know them. Just to see what all these other schools have to offer, it’s the best of the best out here, so it’s really neat to see everyone out here.”
Nick Beitel believes the North offense has the components to provide enough scoring on Friday.
“I feel like we’re going to have a really explosive offense,” he said. “I feel like the team is clicking pretty well. We have pretty good chemistry thus far.”
While social media has helped team members familiarize themselves with others, getting to play alongside different teammates is still a challenge.
“It’s different because you know them on social media, but face-to-face interactions are completely different,” Werner said. “It’s still weird getting used to everybody. We’re coming together as a team and that’s awesome.”
Werner expects an entertaining game come Friday night.
“The electricity has been up,” Werner said. “We’re all feeling it. We’re all hyped up for Friday.”
Assistants on the North coaching staff are Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Darren Elvey, Chestnut Ridge’s Eric Zeznanski, Hollidaysburg’s Ron Walters, Northern Cambria’s Sam Shutty and Penn Cambria’s Devin Lawhead.
The North’s quarterback is Stahl, who threw for 7,278 yards and 96 touchdowns and added 1,902 and 36 touchdowns on the ground over four seasons at Richland.
“I like Stahl being on my team from Richland,” Wheeler said. “For four years, we’ve been trying to game plan for him and haven’t been able to slow him down. You get a chance to meet the kid and talk to him and he’s just a great football player.”
Running backs lining up in the backfield are Central Cambria’s Hobbs Dill, Chestnut Ridge’s Jonah Hillegass and Homer-Center’s Collin Troup. The receiving corps consists of Chestnut Ridge’s Matt Whysong, Greater Johnstown’s Coby Christian and D’Andre Sampson, Hollidaysburg’s Justin Wolfe and Purchase Line’s Mello Sanchez.
Whysong will be the emergency quarterback with a backup signal-caller backing out of the game late. Ligonier Valley’s Miles Higgins is a tight end.
Chestnut Ridge’s Jack Moyer is the team’s kicker. Offensive linemen include Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Anthony Edwards, Forest Hills’ Kirk Bearjar, Ligonier Valley’s Jude Grzywinski, Meyersdale’s Brady Fritz, Purchase Line’s Vincenzo Scott, Richland’s Eli Fresch and Kaileb Ghezzi and Somerset’s Donovan Vogt.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.