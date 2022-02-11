JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Unbelievable. The word was interchangeable after Friday night’s NAHL game at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Unbelievable comeback win for the Maine Nordiques.
Unbelievable setback for the Johnstown Tomahawks, who tallied the game’s first five goals but fell 6-5 in overtime as 1,582 fans watched.
“You probably couldn’t have asked for a better first and you really couldn’t ask for a worse second,” Johnstown coach Mike Letizia said. “We had some pucks that had eyes in the first and we did a lot of good things to create offense, but we knew they weren’t going to go away.
“They just started putting a lot of pucks on net. They were able to get it close in the second.
“Look at opportunities that we had that we didn’t put away to maybe extend that lead,” Letizia added. “That allowed them to keep scratching and clawing. They did a great job to come back and finish in overtime.”
The Tomahawks appeared headed to a blowout victory after a five-goal outburst in the opening period. Johnstown hit a stretch of four goals in a 4-minute, 52-second span.
Johnny Ulicny started the barrage with his ninth goal 6:56 into the contest.
Defenseman David Wilcox took a seemingly innocent shot from along the right-wing boards near the blue line that fluttered past Maine starting goaltender Averty Sturtz at 11:35 of the first. Egan Schmitt tallied his 10th of the season only 2:20 later to make it 3-0.
Before the goals even could be announced, Jake Black scored his team-best 26th of the season at 13:55. Ryan Velucci made it 5-0 at 16:27.
“Breakdowns happen. It’s what comes after them and the way we respond,” said Maine forward Ignat Belov, who assisted on the game-winner. “We responded the way we needed to respond.”
The Nordiques put 6-foot-3 netminder Gus Holt in to start the second period and he stopped all 14 shots he faced.
Meanwhile, Maine’s Tyler Gaulin scored 1:12 into the second, and Brendan Gibbons found the net only 1:15 later to make it 5-2.
“We had the same thing happen to us last series. We went down a little bit and had to regroup in the locker room,” Nordiques forward Aidan Connolly said. “Once we popped that first one, that’s all we needed. We took opportunities and capitalized.”
Jonny Meiers scored a short-handed goal against Matt O’Donnell at 5:00. Letizia used his timeout.
The Tomahawks settled down and had a few good scoring chances. The best came on a 2-on-0, short-handed breakaway, but Stephen Kyrkostas’ shot hit the post. Black had clanged a shot off the post for another near-miss earlier in the period.
Gaulin converted a power play for his 10th goal of the season at 14:56 to set a 5-4 score through two periods.
“Nothing better than shushing the home crowd, especially with six unanswered,” Maine forward Caden Pattison said. “After the first goal, we just kept at it.”
Connolly’s power-play goal at 8:09 of the third period tied the score.
Johnstown had two quality scoring chances in overtime, but Holt made a big pad save.
“A lot of times that happens if one team doesn’t bury their opportunities on the ice,” Letizia said. “A lot of times it comes back to haunt you. Unfortunately today it did.”
Tristan Fasig scored the winning goal 2:44 into OT.
“Great town. Great place to play. A great place to win,” Maine coach Matt Pinchevsky said. “We just have to do it again tomorrow. They’re a great team.”
Letizia expects his team to be motivated in Saturday’s 7 p.m. rematch at 1st Summit Arena.
“In overtime we had a couple good looks. If you give enough odd-man rushes in 3-on-3 situations you’re probably going to give one up,” Letizia said. “It’s quite disappointing.
“Tomorrow has got to be a new day. Maine did a really good job tonight. We had a good period, but it clearly wasn’t enough and we’ve got to play better, for sure.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083.
Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
